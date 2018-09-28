SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – It’s been 29 years since the Americans started this hot on the road.
The U.S. won the first three matches Friday to take a 3-1 lead after the opening fourballs session at Le Golf National.
It’s the first time since 1989 that the Americans earned three points in the opening session of a road game. That match ended in a 14-14 tie, allowing Europe to retain the cup.
When the Americans last won on foreign soil, in 1993, they halved the morning foursomes session and actually trailed after Day 1, 4 ½ to 3 ½.
No road team had ever swept the opening session, and Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari ensured that wouldn't happen Friday. They combined to birdie Nos. 15-17 to win their match and give Europe its lone point.