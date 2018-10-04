Getty Images

Not even illness can stop Kerr-Thompson on Day 1

By Randall MellOctober 4, 2018, 11:50 am

INCHEON, South Korea – Apparently, nothing’s going to stop Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson from continuing their dominant partnership.

Not food poisoning.

Maybe not even strep throat.

Kerr and Thompson defeated Sweden’s Pernilla Lindberg and Madelene Sagstrom, 2 up, in Thursday’s opening fourballs, even with Kerr sick. They’re now 9-1-2 as partners in Solheim Cup and International Crown competition.

“My throat feels like it’s on fire,” Kerr said. “I hope I don’t have strep throat.”

Kerr came down with some sort of food poisoning on Tuesday night. She struggled through Wednesday’s pro-am with a queasy stomach, and she struggled through Thursday’s victory with a raw throat.

“I’m going to the doctor,” Kerr said before leaving the course.

Thompson was brilliant with her driver, shrinking the course and setting up so many wedge shots. Kerr wasn’t as good as she wanted to be, but that golden putter of hers delivered a couple key putts when they were needed most.

“I just love watching her compete, just how she never gives up,” Thompson said. “She’s always so fired up to do better, and I think that’s great in match play, having a partner like that by your side throughout every round.

“She’s always there pumping me up.”

Kerr, 40, and Thompson, 23, are a strong match of skill and temperament.

For Kerr’s part, she raves about Thompson’s skills.

“When I was out of it, which was probably three quarter of the day today, Lexi was in it,” Kerr said.

Thomas shares checklist of goals, accomplishments

By Golf Channel DigitalOctober 4, 2018, 12:32 pm

Last year, Justin Thomas famously shared his list of goals and accomplishments from the 2016-17 season, and he did so again this year.

Coming off his incredible year when he won his first major and the FedExCup title, this season was going to be tough to top. But Thomas still had an impressive list to check off.

Among his achievements:

No. 1 in the world (Check)

Make the Ryder Cup team (Check)

Win at least once (Check)

Among the goals he missed:

Win a major

Lead the Tour in scoring average

Less than five double bogeys or worse the entire year ("Big no")

Always room for improvement next year! Check out the list below:

View this post on Instagram

Every year/season my team and I come up with goals for the year... it’s something I’ve always found important. A few goals that are very attainable, some that are going to require some hard work, then some that are extremely difficult. I ask every person in my on course team (caddie, dad, putting coach), to make a their own list. This keeps us all accountable the entire year that everybody is doing what they should be doing on and off the course to make sure we are as ready as possible every time I tee it up. Time to get started on next years list! (And no I will not share it until the season is over ) I challenge you guys to make your own list of goals and see how many you can achieve!

A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) on

Wie-Korda rally comes up short against Sweden

By Randall MellOctober 4, 2018, 12:11 pm

INCHEON, South Korea – The American team is enduring as a battered bunch.

Michelle Wie and Jessica Korda look as if they’re being held together by tape.

They both have wrist or hand injuries, and now Cristie Kerr has come down with an illness.

Still, the Americans kept themselves in the thick of the UL International Crown’s Pool B play splitting their fourball matches. Their two points is one less than front running Thailand, who they will meet on Friday.

While Thompson and Kerr battled to defeat Sweden’s Pernilla Lindberg and Madelene Sagstrom, 2 up, Wie and Korda came up short in a spirited comeback bid.

Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall defeated Wie and Korda, 2 up.

“They got off to a really hot start,” Korda said. “If Anna wasn’t making a birdie, Caroline was.”

Nordqvist and Hedwall birdied four of the first five holes to race 4 up, but Wie and Korda mounted a rally to square the match with Wie’s 18-foot birdie at the 13th.

Nordqvist answered Wie with a birdie at the 14th. She drove the short par 4 and two putted from 20 feet. The Swedes never let the Americans back in.

“I’m proud of us for making it to 18,” Wie said. “We were down very fast, very early, but we fought hard. I’m proud of my partner.”

It was Wie’s first start in two months, since withdrawing from the first round of the Ricoh Women’s British Open with a right-hand injury.

“It felt pretty good,” Wie said. “There were a couple lies out there that weren’t ideal.”

Korda has her own wrist issues. She’s taped up, too. She has been playing through some pain since hurting her wrists on the hard surfaces of the Ricoh Women’s British Open.

Korean team gives fans what they came to see

By Randall MellOctober 4, 2018, 10:11 am

INCHEON, South Korea – The Korean fans didn’t live up to the hype in Thursday’s opening round.

The Korean players did, though.

With the bleachers around the first tee nearly empty when England and Australia were introduced as the opening match, the UL International Crown got off to a decidedly underwhelming start.

There wasn’t a hint of electricity in the air in a surprisingly low voltage opening, with none of the new energy promised for this event’s first staging overseas. But the late-arriving Korean fans picked things up when their team teed off, 90 minutes after the first ball was struck.

With legend Se Ri Pak raising the Republic of Korea flag as the country’s national anthem played, the sense of pride in what Korean women have come to mean to golf was palpable.

Park, a two-time major champion, said she was nervous watching her country’s flag go up.

“I thought my heart was going to burst,” Park said.

Korean fans didn’t completely fill the bleachers at the first tee, but they crammed together on the mound along the first fairway, chanting and waving small flags and signs supporting their players.

Though there weren’t the 30,000 expected Thursday – probably not even half that – there were healthy galleries hiking every step with the Koreans, especially with Sung Hyun Park, whose “Namdalla” fan club was decked out in black and gold, their club colors.

The Korean team delivered exactly what the fans wanted to see.

They seized control, sweeping both their fourball matches to become the only team to go 2-0 in the opening round.

Park was spectacular at the 14th, driving the short par 4 there and then holing an 18-foot eagle putt to ignite a roar in front of the two-story corporate hospitality suites building there. She gave her and I.K. Kim a 2-up lead on Chinese Taipei’s Candie Kung and Phoebe Yao, a gritty duo that didn’t make it easy on the Koreans.

Kim had to sink a clutch 10-foot birdie at the last to secure a 1-up victory.

In the match right behind, Korea’s So Yeon Ryu and In Gee Chun brought home a 2-up victory against Chinese Taipei’s Teresa Lu and Wei-Ling Su.

All square through 10 holes, Chun put the Koreans up holing a 10-foot putt at the 11th. Ryu closed out the victory with a birdie at the last.

The Koreans have something to prove to their fans here.

They are the dominant force in women’s golf. They are home to the Rolex world No. 1, Park, and they boast the only team here this week with major champions filling all four rosters spots.

“The pressure is all on them this week,” American Cristie Kerr said.

So far, so good for Team Korea.

“You have pressure, it's just a different kind,” Ryu said when asked how playing for her country compared to playing in a major. “I think that before we actually started today, having to play in front of the home crowd, representing our country was a little more daunting. “Now that we finished, I think having the fans really helped us.”

Korea leads Pool A with four points after the opening round.

Thailand leads Pool B with three points after gaining a victory and a tie in their matches with Japan.

The United States split its matches with Sweden in Pool B.

The top two teams from each pool will advance to Sunday singles after three rounds of fourballs. A fifth wild-card team will also advance after a playoff between the third-place finishers from each pool.

Friday’s action will ramp up with a schedule change because of the approach of Typhoon Kong-Rey, which is expected to graze the area beginning late Friday, bringing rain and wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Friday’s play will begin at 7:05 a.m. local time (Thursday at 6:05 p.m. ET), with the third and final fourball round beginning shortly after the second round concludes. The plan is to get in as much of the third round as possible.

The Koreans will be looking to keep their hot hands going.

Typhoon threat leads to double play on Friday at UL Crown

By Randall MellOctober 4, 2018, 10:04 am

INCHEON, South Korea – With the approach of Typhoon Kong-Rey expected to affect the area this weekend, the UL International Crown’s schedule is being adjusted for Friday.

The start of the second-round fourball matches are being moved up to 7:05 a.m. local time. That’s 6:05 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The LPGA plan is to play as much golf as possible on Friday. The third round of fourballs is scheduled to begin shortly after the completion of the second round. Approximately 2 inches of rain is expected beginning late Friday with wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Here is the second round schedule (Thursday evening ET):

6:05 p.m. – Misuzu Narita and Mamiko Higa (JPN) vs. Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall (SWE)

6:20 p.m. – Ayako Uehara and Nasa Hataoka (JPN) vs. Pernilla Lindberg and Madelene Sagstrom (SWE)

6:35 p.m. – Jessica Korda and Michelle Wie (USA) vs. Moriya Jutanugarn and Pornanong Phatlum (THA)

6:50 p.m. – Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson (USA) vs. Ariya Jutanugarn and Sherman Santiwwatthanaphong (THA)

7:05 p.m. -Charley Hull and Georgia Hall (ENG) vs. Wei-Ling Hsu and Teresa Lu (TPE)

7:20 p.m. – Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff (ENG) vs. Candie Kung and Phoebe Yao (TPE)

7:35 p.m. – So Yeon Ryu and In Gee Chun (KOR) vs. Minjee Lee and Sarah Jane Smith (AUS)

7:50 p.m. – Sung Hyun Park and In-Kyung Kim (KOR) vs. Su Oh and Katherine Kirk (AUS)

