Tiger Woods began the final round of the 100th PGA Championship four shots off the lead and went flag hunting early.
He hit his opening approach shot from a left fairway bunker to 7 feet. He missed the birdie putt, but was unfazed.
On the second hole, Woods hit this approach shot from a hanging lie to within 4 feet.
Tiger had it on a string. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/fThjm1oHLQ— PGA of America (@PGA) August 12, 2018
He then nearly jarred his tee shot on the par-3 third.
Tiger sinks his 2nd in 3 holes. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/EENRW4KFa5— PGA of America (@PGA) August 12, 2018
The back-to-back birdies got him to 10 under par, which quickly became solo second place, three back of Brooks Koepka.
After a couple of poor shots on the par-4 fourth, Woods kept momentum on his side with this par save.
Tiger rolls one back towards the hole for the clutch par save. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/x25F3iCUEK— PGA of America (@PGA) August 12, 2018