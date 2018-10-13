Getty Images

Woodland hopes to close door on closing failures

By Golf Channel DigitalOctober 13, 2018, 8:25 pm

Gary Woodland has been here before. "Here" being in contention going into the final round of the CIMB Championship.

In 2013 Woodland lost in a playoff to Ryan Moore. In 2014 Woodland again finished second to Moore, this time by three shots in regulation.

This time Woodland shares the 54-hole lead with Marc Leishman and Shubhankar Sharma. They had a two-stroke lead over Louis Oosthuizen and first-round leader Bronson Burgoon.

The good news for Woodland - Moore, at 1 under, is 18 shots out of the lead. The bad news - this is Woodland's sixth 54-hole lead or co-lead in stroke-play event on the PGA Tour, and he did not go on to win any of the previous five. (He did convert a 54-hole lead at the 2013 Barracuda, which was a modified Stableford event.)

Closing has not been Woodland's strong suit: Since 2013, this is the ninth time he has been at or within one shot of the lead entering the final round. He did not win any of previous eight instances, compiling a 72.5 final-round scoring average.

Still, Woodland remains confident. His play this week has been stellar. After an opening 69, he equaled the course record of 61 in Round 2. In the third round, he birdied the final hole for a 67 that pulled him into a share of the lead.

"I love this golf course," he said of TPC Kuala Lumpur. "I love coming here, the people are great, food's great, the golf course is phenomenal. They've done a phenomenal job with the redo. It's in as good of shape as I've ever seen. Sets up for a great day tomorrow and hopefully we can go out and have a good round, see what happens.”

Spieth joins Fowler, DeChambeau in Shriners' field

By Golf Channel DigitalOctober 14, 2018, 12:20 am

Jordan Spieth will join several of his Ryder Cup teammates in Las Vegas in November for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Spieth commited to the event on Friday.

“I’m really excited to be playing in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open,” Spieth told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “The event has been on my radar for a while, as the course has a great reputation on Tour and I absolutely love the affiliation with the hospital. It’s going to be a really fun week in a great city.”

Spieth will join an already stellar field that includes Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau, Players champion Webb Simpson, Tony Finau and Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk.

Spieth has not played a fall PGA Tour event the last two years, but he is starting his season early after failing to reach the Tour Championship for the first time in his career.

By missing the Tour Championship, Spieth didn't meet the required 25 events for players who didn't add at least one event they haven't played in four years.

Spieth also missed a month earlier in the year with mononucleosis.

According to PGA Tour rules, Spieth “shall be subject to a major penalty,” which is a fine of at least $20,000 or even suspension.

At East Lake, Andy Pazder, the Tour’s chief of operations, said the matter was resolved.

“I have talked to Jordan and we’ve resolved it,” Pazder said. “We have come to a resolution. I’m not going to be able to share the details of that, [but] I will say the result is something that you will see next season. It’s resolved in a way that’s going to be a win for our tournaments, our fans and golf in general.”

The Shiners begins Nov. 1 at TPC Summerlin.

Langer, Sauers share lead at SAS Championship

By Associated PressOctober 13, 2018, 11:05 pm

CARY, N.C. – Bernhard Langer birdied three of the final four holes Saturday for a 5-under 67 and a share of the SAS Championship lead with Gene Sauers.

A day after nearly shooting his age with a 62 to match Sauers and Tom Lehman for the first-round lead, the 61-year-old Langer kept pace with Sauers at 15-under 129.

Langer had six birdies and a bogey at Prestonwood Country Club, the tree-lined layout softened by heavy rain Thursday from Hurricane Michael. He won the Insperity Invitational in May in Texas for his 37th PGA Tour Champions victory.

''It's very important to get back in the rhythm and hit some good shots, which I settled down after I caught a not so good patch in the middle of the round,'' Langer said. ''Started off great with two birdies, actually three birdies in the first five and then didn't get up-and-down on 7, the par 5, or hit a bad second shot. It was reachable for me. Ran into a bad patch there where I just struggled with my iron game mostly, but then pulled it all together toward the end.''

Sauers birdied two of the last three holes.

''I just told myself, 'Same thing today,''' Sauers said. ''I was just kind of taking right aim at it and just playing my game. The putts, it was a little tougher today. Of course, I didn't hit it as close as I did the day before, obviously.''

He won the 2016 U.S. Senior Open for his lone victory on the 50-and-over tour.

Lehman had a 70 to drop three strokes behind his playing partners in the final event for the top 72 players to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

''Gene played great. Tom played really good earlier and then didn't finish quite as strong,'' Langer said. ''There's a lot of good players out here, you've just got to keep the pedal down.''

Jerry Kelly was 11 under after a 67.

Pepperell eyes British Masters win, Augusta berth

By Associated PressOctober 13, 2018, 5:35 pm

WALTON HEATH, England -- Eddie Pepperell will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the British Masters after a 1-under 71 Saturday as he looked for his second European Tour title and a likely place in next year's Masters.

Pepperell was on 9-under 207 at Walton Heath with fellow Englishman Jordan Smith (70), Sweden's Alexander Bjork (68), American Julian Suri (69) and France's Julien Guerrier (70) tied for second.

A victory on Sunday would take Pepperell into the world's top 35 and almost certainly secure a Masters debut in 2019. The top 50 at the end of the year are guaranteed a place in the first major of the year at Augusta National in April.

The 27-year-old Pepperell began the day with a three-shot lead and was four clear when he holed from 14 feet for an eagle on the par-five 11th, with playing partners Smith and Matt Wallace (73) remarkably doing likewise.

Smith also birdied the 12th after Pepperell three-putted and another birdie on the 15th took Smith within two shots of the lead, only for him to immediately drop a shot on the next.

Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood was seven shots off the pace after rebounding from a 77 on Friday with a 70, while Ryder Cup teammate and tournament host Justin Rose was another stroke adrift following a 69.

A top-two finish on Sunday would see Rose reach the top of the world rankings for the second time this season, the 38-year-old having spent two weeks as No. 1 in September.

''That hasn't actually been on my mind,'' Rose said. ''It's going to be tough to get there as I've got a lot of points to defend, but I've just got to focus on playing well.''

Hull, Kang share Hana Bank lead through 54

By Associated PressOctober 13, 2018, 7:42 am

INCHEON, South Korea -- Danielle Kang and Charley Hull shot 4-under 68s to retain the lead after three rounds of the KEB Hana Bank Championship on Saturday.

Ariya Jutanugarn was one stroke behind after a 69.

Local favorite In Gee Chun shot a 66 and was two back and tied for fourth with Minjee Lee (67) and Lydia Ko (68) at 10 under.

No. 1-ranked Sung Hyun Park, who shared the overnight lead, carded a 71 that included three bogeys and a double bogey.

Kang started with two early bogeys but carded her sixth birdie of the day on the par-five 18th to finish at 12-under 204 with Hull, who also birdied the final hole in a bogey-free round at the Sky 72 Ocean Course.

''I got off to a really slow start,'' Kang said. ''My caddie talked me through a lot of shots and kept me together when I was getting annoyed. I'm a leaderboard watcher but he just kept telling me, 'You're putting great,' and that kept me in the game.''

Ariya got to 11 under at the turn, but bogeyed the 10th and could birdie only 13th.

''I have a lot of things to work on,'' she said. ''I missed some shots and started to think about making birdies and catching the leader and that's not helping. I have to try not to think too far ahead.''

Despite her erratic round, Park was only three shots off the pace, tied for seventh with Seon Woo Bae, who shot 67.

Brooke Henderson offset a lone bogey with eight birdies for a 65 that tied her for 10th with four others, including Lexi Thompson (68).

