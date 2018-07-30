Greg Norman took to Twitter on Monday to share videos of a wildfire near his Seven Lakes Lodge in Aspen, Colorado.
Per Norman, the fires were the result of a weekend lightning strike a half-mile from the property.
Norman thanked emergency responders, who used the lakes around the property to scoop up water and drops thousands of gallons at a time from the air.
As of 4:45 a.m. local time, according to his social media posts, cold morning air, was "tempering" the fires but "another day of high heat, low humidity and wind" could prove a problem, prompting firefighters to stay on property overnight "to prepare for today."
Norman added that his "thoughts and prayers go out to all others being affected by fires across the western part of the USA. May you be as lucky as I have been to date. Stay strong and believe. I did."
All this happened last night at and around my Lodge in the mountains of Colorado. This fire started from a lightning strike about 1/2 mile from the Lodge the day before. Typically what happens is 24 hrs+/- later when the weather is hot, windy with low relative humidity these ingredients trigger the smoldering lightning strike that lay idle to erupt into a fire. We were very very lucky for many reasons. There was an incredible team of men and women on the ground and in the air. We had a spotter plane high above vectoring a heavy jet plus two smaller planes dropping fire retardant then there was the chinook heli team plus a A-Star heli with buckets dropping water. The Chinook dropped a 1000gals at a time. On the ground there were teams from in State and out of State. Volunteers and professionals. My family and I cannot thank them enough for their bravery and efforts yesterday. But what I am thankful for and believe to be my lucky charm are the 7 lakes that surround my Lodge that enabled the helicopters to scoop up the water and drop so close to the fire. It was an impressive operation and execution. As of 4.45am this morning the temp was 43 degrees tempering the fire for now as a heavy blanket of smoke is held down by the cold air. Yesterday was yesterday, today brings another day of high heat low humidity and wind. A team of firefighters stayed on my ranch last night to prepare for today which I hope is nothing compared to yesterday as the fire heads to the south and east. And my thoughts and prayers go out to all others being affected by fires across the western part of the USA. May you be as lucky as I have been to date. Stay strong and believe. I did.