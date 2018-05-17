Getty Images

Golf Channel to Showcase Golf's Future Stars With the 2018 Women's and Men's Golf National Championships, May 21-23 and May 28-30

By Golf Channel Public RelationsMay 17, 2018, 9:20 pm

Four National Championships to be Decided Across a Two-Week Span – Individual (May 21, 28) and Team (May 23, 30)

 Each of the Top-10 Ranked Programs in the Country Set to Compete in the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships

 Reigning National Champion Arizona State, Top-Ranked Alabama, ‘16 National Champions Washington, ‘15 National Champions Stanford and Six-Time National Champion Duke Headline Women’s Golf Championships Field

ORLANDO, Fla., May 16, 2018 – Golf Channel will shine a spotlight on college golf across the next two weeks at the 2018 NCAA Division I Women’s and Men’s Golf National Championships. With more than 60 hours of live tournament and news coverage on-site from Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater Oklahoma (May 21-23; May 28-30), Golf Channel’s coverage connects 18 straight days of live tournament golf.

Through our new long-term partnership, the NCAA and Golf Channel are successfully raising the profile of college golf by focusing on the game’s future stars and the passion these programs have in competing for national championships,” said Molly Solomon, Golf Channel executive vice president of content and executive producer. “With the past eight national champions and each of the top-10 programs in the country headlining the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships, the field brings together some of the best rivalries in college sports.”

Stifel and Buick Sign on as Co-Presenting Sponsors for Golf Channel’s NCAA Golf Championships Tournament Coverage: New for 2018, Stifel Financial Corp. and Buick have signed on as co-presenting sponsors for Golf Channel’s tournament coverage of the 2018 NCAA Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships. In addition, Stifel has extended its partnership with the Fred Haskins Commission, Golf Channel and Golfweek as presenting sponsor of the Fred Haskins Award, given annually to nation’s outstanding male collegiate golfer. The 2018 Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel winner will be announced on Golf Central on Wednesday, June 6. 

NCAA Women’s Golf Championships Coverage: Golf Channel’s live tournament coverage of the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships begins on Monday, May 21 to crown the individual national champion and tracking the teams attempting to qualify for the eight-team match play championship. Golf Channel’s coverage on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 22-23 will include all three rounds of the team match play, ultimately crowning a team national champion. The following week (May 28-30) the same programming schedule will take place for the NCAA Men’s Golf National Championships.

In addition, Golf Central will surround live tournament coverage with pre-and post-event news coverage produced on-site at Karsten Creek Golf Club, as well as daily news updates on Morning Drive and online via Golf Channel Digital. News and tournament coverage also will be live streamed on Golf Channel Digital. College Central, Golf Channel’s online home for college golf, will provide comprehensive editorial coverage throughout the two weeks of the championships

Golf Channel NCAA Women’s Golf Championships Coverage (all times ET)

Monday, May   21

Individual   National Championship

4-8 p.m.   (Live)

Tuesday,   May 22

Quarterfinals,   Team Match Play

11   a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Live)

Tuesday,   May 22

Semifinals,   Team Match Play

4-8 p.m.   (Live)

Wednesday,   May 23

Team Match   Play National Championship

4-8 p.m.   (Live)

Marathon Classic Offers Two Exemptions From 2018 NCAA Women’s Golf Championships: The individual champion from the 2018 NCAA Women’s Golf Championships and a representative from the team national champions once again will receive exemptions to compete in the 2018 Marathon Classic presented by Owens Corning and O-I taking place July 12-15 at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.

ANNIKA Award Winner Announced on Golf Central Wednesday, June 6: Golf Channel will announce the winner of one of the most prestigious awards in college golf – the ANNIKA Award Presented by 3M – on a live edition of Golf Central, Wednesday, June 6 at 6 p.m. ET. The show will include profiles on the top candidates for and live interviews with the winner, who also will receive an exemption to compete in the 2018 Evian Championship in September, the final major on the LPGA Tour in 2018. The ANNIKA Award Presented by 3M honors the nation’s most outstanding female Division I collegiate golfer as selected by her peers, coaches and the golf media.

Semifinal Teams in Match Play to Receive Invitations to Compete in East Lake Cup: The East Lake Cup, taking place in late October at historic East Lake Golf Club, will feature the top-performing teams from the 2018 NCAA Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships. Invitations for the field will be extended to the semifinalists of the team match play tournaments at both championships. Modeled after the NCAA Golf Championships, the format for the East Lake Cup consists of an opening round of stroke play to crown an individual male and female champion and determine seeding for the following two days of match play competition. Golf Channel will air live coverage of the East Lake Cup Monday-Wednesday, Oct. 29-31.

Kuchar on Trinity Forest: 'I really liked Las Colinas'

By Will GrayMay 17, 2018, 9:45 pm

DALLAS – As Trinity Forest Golf Club made its debut as a PGA Tour venue, many players feasted on what are likely to be some of the softest and most favorable conditions of the week. But not everyone found it to be smooth sailing during the opening round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.

With a sextet of players carding rounds of 6-under 65 around them, a trio of notable players stumbled out of the gates. Chief among them was Matt Kuchar, who was caught by a PGA Tour Live microphone voicing his frustration in the middle of his round and offered a deep sigh when asked for his impressions of Trinity Forest after signing for a 1-over 72.

“I think best said under the lesson, if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all,” Kuchar said.

Full-field scores from the AT&T Byron Nelson

AT&T Byron Nelson: Articles, photos and videos

Kuchar’s score left him seven shots off the early pace, and he was joined at 1 over by both Hideki Matsuyama and Sergio Garcia, two of the three highest-ranked players in this week’s field.

“Course played great. Firming up a little bit, but the weather was beautiful. Wasn’t a lot of wind,” Garcia said. “I don’t know, just wasn’t able to get it close to the pin.”

Kuchar explained that he had played approximately four rounds at Trinity Forest before this week, but he found only 11 of 18 greens in regulation and made only one putt over 5 feet all day. When asked to expand on his thoughts of the new venue, he instead opted to sing the praises of the tournament’s former host, where he racked up five top-15 finishes between 2011-17.

“I really liked Las Colinas. That place was great,” Kuchar said. “I really, really enjoyed Las Colinas.”

Jimenez leads by two at Tradition; Langer six back

By Associated PressMay 17, 2018, 9:20 pm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Miguel Angel Jimenez shot an 8-under 64 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the Regions Tradition, the first of the PGA Tour Champions' five major championships.

Jimenez birdied the first four holes in a front-nine 30 at Greystone Golf & Country Club. The Spaniard took the outright lead with a short birdie putt on No. 13 after a rain delay of 1 hour, 17 minutes.

Gene Sauers, Wes Short Jr., Jerry Kelly and Joe Durant were second at 66.

Two-time defending champion Bernhard Langer closed with a birdie for a 70. He has a record 10 senior major title.

The round began with an early two-tee start to try to beat the rain that started pouring around lunchtime.

New dad Grace opens with a 66

By Will GrayMay 17, 2018, 8:18 pm

DALLAS – While many players are spending their evenings at this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson plotting a strategy to tackle a new venue, Branden Grace has been catching up on his sleep.

Grace’s wife gave birth to the couple’s first child, a son named Roger, on April 23. The weeks since have been filled with all the typical tasks of a couple adjusting to a new member of the family, and they’ve been short on consistent slumber.

“He’s been phenomenal. Him and his mom are doing awesome,” Grace said. “It’s amazing how you can love a little man like that so much.”

Grace took some time off around the baby’s birth, and last week’s start at TPC Sawgrass was his first since the Masters. The South African finished a modest T-46 on the Stadium Course, extending his streak of consecutive cuts made to 17 tournaments.

Full-field scores from the AT&T Byron Nelson

AT&T Byron Nelson: Articles, photos and videos

Grace likely won’t be sweating the cut this week at Trinity Forest, having opened with a 5-under 66 that included just one bogey and left him one shot off the early pace as he looks to contend for a second career PGA Tour title.

“Last week it was a little trying to get the baby swing out of the way a little bit. Today was good,” Grace said. “I didn’t miss a fairway out there. I hit probably most of my targets that I tried to go to, and kept it in play which gave me a lot of opportunities.”

Grace has only one top-10 finish in seven Tour starts this year, but buoyed by the new addition to his family he’s hoping to make the most of his time away from his wife and child – and also enjoy a chance to rest up a bit.

“(Sleep) has been good the last couple days since I’ve been here. Back home, you know, fortunately we’ve got a nanny helping out,” he said. “I wouldn’t change it for anything in the world. It’s great to have a little family now.”

Scouting trip pays off for Saunders (65) at Nelson

By Will GrayMay 17, 2018, 8:02 pm

DALLAS – Deprived of a chance for last-minute preparations before last year’s AT&T Byron Nelson, Sam Saunders opted to get a head start on this year’s edition of the tournament.

Saunders was in the field for the event’s swan song at TPC Las Colinas, but he didn’t merit a spot in the Wednesday pro-am last year. Choosing to make lemonade from his lemons, he took the opening in his schedule and headed across town to Trinity Forest Golf Club, which this year is hosting the tournament for the first time.

“I fell in love with the golf course,” Saunders said. I’ve been marking this one down on the schedule, looking forward to it for a year because I knew I liked the way this golf course played.”

Full-field scores from the AT&T Byron Nelson

AT&T Byron Nelson: Articles, photos and videos

That affinity was clear during Thursday’s opening round, as Saunders went out in the morning’s first tee time and promptly carded eight birdies en route to a 65. At 6 under, he shared the early lead with five other players at the conclusion of the morning wave.

Saunders remains in search of his first career victory, but he’s continuing to create more frequent opportunities to get the job done. He finished T-9 at the Wells Fargo Championship in his most recent start, his second top-10 and fifth top-30 finish since January.

While he expects course conditions to firm up significantly as the week progresses, he was glad to get a low score on the board on a course he’s had his eye on for a full 12 months.

“I think it’s a very fair test of golf,” Saunders said. “There was a lot of thought put into all the slopes out there, and despite looking a lot different than what we see on a week-in, week-out basis, everything is there for a reason and you can use the ground here a lot to hit good shots. You’ve got to think your way through it a little bit more than some of the courses we play.”

