Golf Channel to Showcase Golf's Future Stars With the 2018 Women's and Men's Golf National Championships, May 21-23 and May 28-30

Four National Championships to be Decided Across a Two-Week Span – Individual (May 21, 28) and Team (May 23, 30)

Each of the Top-10 Ranked Programs in the Country Set to Compete in the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships

Reigning National Champion Arizona State, Top-Ranked Alabama, ‘16 National Champions Washington, ‘15 National Champions Stanford and Six-Time National Champion Duke Headline Women’s Golf Championships Field

ORLANDO, Fla., May 16, 2018 – Golf Channel will shine a spotlight on college golf across the next two weeks at the 2018 NCAA Division I Women’s and Men’s Golf National Championships. With more than 60 hours of live tournament and news coverage on-site from Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater Oklahoma (May 21-23; May 28-30), Golf Channel’s coverage connects 18 straight days of live tournament golf.

“Through our new long-term partnership, the NCAA and Golf Channel are successfully raising the profile of college golf by focusing on the game’s future stars and the passion these programs have in competing for national championships,” said Molly Solomon, Golf Channel executive vice president of content and executive producer. “With the past eight national champions and each of the top-10 programs in the country headlining the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships, the field brings together some of the best rivalries in college sports.”

Stifel and Buick Sign on as Co-Presenting Sponsors for Golf Channel’s NCAA Golf Championships Tournament Coverage: New for 2018, Stifel Financial Corp. and Buick have signed on as co-presenting sponsors for Golf Channel’s tournament coverage of the 2018 NCAA Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships. In addition, Stifel has extended its partnership with the Fred Haskins Commission, Golf Channel and Golfweek as presenting sponsor of the Fred Haskins Award, given annually to nation’s outstanding male collegiate golfer. The 2018 Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel winner will be announced on Golf Central on Wednesday, June 6.

NCAA Women’s Golf Championships Coverage: Golf Channel’s live tournament coverage of the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships begins on Monday, May 21 to crown the individual national champion and tracking the teams attempting to qualify for the eight-team match play championship. Golf Channel’s coverage on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 22-23 will include all three rounds of the team match play, ultimately crowning a team national champion. The following week (May 28-30) the same programming schedule will take place for the NCAA Men’s Golf National Championships.

In addition, Golf Central will surround live tournament coverage with pre-and post-event news coverage produced on-site at Karsten Creek Golf Club, as well as daily news updates on Morning Drive and online via Golf Channel Digital. News and tournament coverage also will be live streamed on Golf Channel Digital. College Central, Golf Channel’s online home for college golf, will provide comprehensive editorial coverage throughout the two weeks of the championships

Golf Channel NCAA Women’s Golf Championships Coverage (all times ET)

Monday, May 21 Individual National Championship 4-8 p.m. (Live) Tuesday, May 22 Quarterfinals, Team Match Play 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Live) Tuesday, May 22 Semifinals, Team Match Play 4-8 p.m. (Live) Wednesday, May 23 Team Match Play National Championship 4-8 p.m. (Live)

Marathon Classic Offers Two Exemptions From 2018 NCAA Women’s Golf Championships: The individual champion from the 2018 NCAA Women’s Golf Championships and a representative from the team national champions once again will receive exemptions to compete in the 2018 Marathon Classic presented by Owens Corning and O-I taking place July 12-15 at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.

ANNIKA Award Winner Announced on Golf Central Wednesday, June 6: Golf Channel will announce the winner of one of the most prestigious awards in college golf – the ANNIKA Award Presented by 3M – on a live edition of Golf Central, Wednesday, June 6 at 6 p.m. ET. The show will include profiles on the top candidates for and live interviews with the winner, who also will receive an exemption to compete in the 2018 Evian Championship in September, the final major on the LPGA Tour in 2018. The ANNIKA Award Presented by 3M honors the nation’s most outstanding female Division I collegiate golfer as selected by her peers, coaches and the golf media.

Semifinal Teams in Match Play to Receive Invitations to Compete in East Lake Cup: The East Lake Cup, taking place in late October at historic East Lake Golf Club, will feature the top-performing teams from the 2018 NCAA Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships. Invitations for the field will be extended to the semifinalists of the team match play tournaments at both championships. Modeled after the NCAA Golf Championships, the format for the East Lake Cup consists of an opening round of stroke play to crown an individual male and female champion and determine seeding for the following two days of match play competition. Golf Channel will air live coverage of the East Lake Cup Monday-Wednesday, Oct. 29-31.