Henderson (66) eyes a Canadian fairytale

By Randall MellAugust 24, 2018, 1:38 am

Ariya Jutanugarn looks eager to answer Sung Hyun Park’s challenge.

Four days after Park won the Indy Women in Tech Championship to take the Rolex world No. 1 ranking, Jutanugarn quickly moved into position to try to take it back at the CP Women’s Open.

Lydia Ko also made a quick start as she aims to win the Canadian Open for a fourth time.

And Brooke Henderson excited Saskatchewan as she set up her bid to become the first Canadian to win the event since Jocelyne Bourassa claimed the inaugural title 45 years ago.

The first round didn’t lack for storylines Thursday with some big names going low at Wascana Country Club.

“There are a bunch of really low numbers out there,” Ko said. “When I looked at the leaderboard on my front nine, it seemed like everyone was pretty much getting off to a good start.”

Jutanugarn opened with an 8-under-par 64, equaling Nasa Hataoka and Mariajo Uribe for the first round lead. They’re one shot ahead of Angel Yin and Nanna Koerstz Madsen.

Ko joined Henderson, Jessica Korda and a pack of other players shooting 66.

Full-field scores from the CP Women’s Open

Ko was 15 when she won her first Canadian Women’s Open, becoming the youngest player to win an LPGA title. She won it again at 16 and 18.

“The Canadians have taken me in as a Canadian almost,” Ko said. “I always love coming back to Canada. Obviously, every win is special, but the first, there is something a little bit more special to it.”

Henderson is Canada’s favorite golf daughter, drawing huge galleries for her late afternoon start.

“The crowds just seemed to hang with me all day, even though it's late in the day right now.” Henderson said. “Even walking up 18, there were tons of people.

“Really amazing crowds, so I'm looking forward to the weekend.”

Jutanugarn saw her second run at world No. 1 end after three weeks, with Park wrestling it away in Indianapolis last weekend. Jutanugarn can get it right back again this week and set up a potential duel with Park for the LPGA’s biggest prizes down the season’s home stretch.

Park won the CP Women’s Open last year, with Jutanugarn winning it two years ago.

Norlander grabs lead in Web.com finals opener

By Associated PressAugust 24, 2018, 12:50 am

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Sweden's Henrik Norlander birdied the final hole for a 7-under 64 and a one-stroke lead Thursday in the Web.com Tour Finals-opening Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.

Robert Streb had a 65 on Ohio State University's Scarlett Course, and five-time PGA Tour winner Ben Crane was another stroke back with Kramer Hickok and Denny McCarthy.

The four-event series features the top 75 players - Norlander was 32nd - from the Web.com regular-season money list, Nos. 126-200 - Crane was 148th, McCarthy 149th, and Streb 178th - in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup standings and non-members with enough money to have placed in the top 200 in the FedEx Cup had they been eligible.

The top-25 finishers on the Web.com regular-season money list - Hickok was 23rd - have earned PGA Tour cards. They are competing against each other for tour priority, with regular-season earnings counting in their totals. The other players are fighting for 25 cards based on series earnings.

''I didn't get in the top 25, which was the goal obviously for the season,'' Norlander said. ''So, I tried to regroup and had three goals the next four events - try to take it a little slower, have fun and just trust everything I'm doing. I only have an upside to play these four events. I have full status on the Web.com Tour next year, which obviously is not my ultimate goal, but there's only upside playing these four events. I'm just trying to have fun.''

Full-field scores from the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship

Two-time heart transplant recipient Erik Compton opened with a 68. He was 59th on the Web.com money list, jumping from 107th last week with a third-place finish in Portland.

Six-time PGA Tour winner Hunter Mahan shot 69. He was 159th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Sungjae Im, the Portland winner and Web.com regular-season money champion, had a 72. Four-time PGA Tour winner Chad Campbell shot 74. He was 129th in the FedEx Cup.

Norlander played the back nine in 5-under 30, rebounding from a bogey on the par-3 17th with the birdie on the par-4 18th.

''I hit a lot of fairways, obviously,'' Norlander said, ''and then I hit a lot of iron shots. I had 200 yards into No. 11, hit it to a foot. Two-putted No. 12, and then hit it to seven feet maybe on No. 14, which is a hard hole. I was able to make that. I just tried to stay in the present. I felt like I did a really good job of that today.''

DJ, Koepka among group one back at Northern Trust

By Doug FergusonAugust 23, 2018, 11:06 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – Dustin Johnson could tell his 6-iron was close to perfect from the flight of the shot, where it landed and the reaction of the fans behind the par-3 sixth green.

The ball rolled around the left edge of the cup, inches from a hole-in-one.

Or were they cheering because Tiger Woods teed off on the hole ahead of them?

''I was kind of debating whether they were yelling for me or him,'' Johnson said with a smile.

Woods returned to the PGA Tour's postseason Thursday by making two birdies, two bogeys and 14 pars in a most ordinary round of even-par 71, attracting thousands of fans who kept relatively quiet.

They missed a better show right behind them.

Johnson made birdies without having any idea where his tee shots were going until the closing stretch. U.S. Open and PGA champion Brooks Koepka made birdies by smashing driver as often as he could and muscling it out of the deep rough with wedges when he missed. FedEx Cup champion Justin Thomas made his share of birdies while trying to avoid hitting in the trees.

Kevin Tway, Jamie Lovemark and Vaughn Taylor wound up sharing the lead at 5-under 66 among the early starters at rain-softened Ridgewood Country Club.

Full-field scores from The Northern Trust

The Northern Trust: Articles, photos and videos

Johnson and Koepka were right behind in the group at 67.

Woods might have expected better after hitting nine of 14 fairways. He just never gave himself many chances.

''One of those days where I just kept having the half-club and was never able to fully swing at it and having to hit little softies in there, control my flight, maneuver the golf ball,'' Woods said.

Tway, Taylor and Lovemark all need to play well to make sure they are among the top 100 who advance to the next event at the TPC Boston. Tway and Lovemark are ranked in the mid-80s, while Taylor is at No. 112.

Tway began his week playing in a charity event with good friend Morgan Hoffmann, who is coping with muscular dystrophy. Hoffmann is a reminder of how far players can go with the FedEx Cup points quadrupled in the playoffs.

''Morgan Hoffmann came in at 124 and went all the way to The Tour Championship,'' Tway said, referring to 2014. ''That's kind of the plan, try to play as good as you can and go as far as you can.''

As wild as he was, Johnson only got flustered on a few occasions, the first one before he even hit a shot. He was introduced by the starter as the 2011 champion of this tournament, which is true. But the world's No. 1 player paused before sticking a tee in the ground, unsure what to do or say, when he straightened and reminded the starter, ''I won last year, too.''

The other time came on the par-5 17th. By then he had played eight holes and hit one fairway. The other tee shots weren't even close. He still was 4 under. But this tee shot was so far left Johnson, in a rare display of frustration, snatched the broken tee from the ground and tossed it away.

The ball was so deep in the hazard it wasn't worth finding, and Johnson made triple bogey.

''I hit that ball 70 yards left of where I was looking,'' he said. ''If I'm trying to hit a high cut, if anything I'm going to over- cut it to the right. And it came off low and hooked. So I just laughed. Wasn't funny when I made triple, though.''

To shoot 67 with a triple bogey was encouraging by the end of the day, because seven birdies meant he was doing something right.

Koepka, coming off a record win at the PGA Championship two weeks ago, looked like he was playing the game the right way. He pounded driver everywhere except for the par 3s, and on the first hole because the wind picked up and was at his back.

He flew his drive 310 yards on the par-5 17th and hammered a long iron to 25 feet, a great shot that received moderate applause because all the fans already were making their way up the 18th fairway with Woods. Koepka made the eagle and finished with a late birdie to offset a pair of bogeys in his round of 67.

It was a lonely walk, what with Johnson and Thomas (69) rarely walking in the fairways.

Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood and Paul Casey also were at 67, good starts for different reasons. Matsuyama is having his worst year and needs to play well these first two playoff events to bolster his chances of getting to East Lake for the Tour Championship. Casey and Ian Poulter have access to world ranking points in these strong fields as they try to earn automatic spots on Europe's Ryder Cup team. Poulter birdied two of his last three holes for a 69.

U.S. players gather for Ryder Cup dinner in N.J.

By Rex HoggardAugust 23, 2018, 10:32 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – Following months of treading around the subject, this year’s Ryder Cup started to become a reality for a few American players this week at The Northern Trust.

A few players who have already qualified for the team had dinner with U.S. captain Jim Furyk on Tuesday in New Jersey, a group that included Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka.

“I’m excited to go play a Ryder Cup over there [Europe], I remember in ’14 it being so crazy and honestly that kind of pressure that you feel every single hole really helped me in ’15 when I got in similar situations in major championships,” Spieth said. “It was another dinner with a great group of guys.”

Full-field scores from The Northern Trust

The Northern Trust: Articles, photos and videos

For Koepka his first Ryder Cup road game will be extra special after spending the early years of his professional career playing the European Tour and Challenge Tour.

“I can’t wait to experience it, that’s all I heard for about two years [playing in Europe],” Kopeka said.

Kopeka remembered watching the 2012 matches, which were played at Medinah and won by Europe, while competing in a Challenge Tour event in Spain, which he won.

“I was eating dinner or lunch and I remember everybody cheering [for the European team], there wasn’t much I could say,” he smiled.

Furyk said at the PGA Championship that he would wait until the eight qualifiers were set, which they were following the final round at Bellerive, and then start talking to players about possible pairings and game plans.

Tiger vs. Phil: Let the trash talking begin

By Rex HoggardAugust 23, 2018, 10:20 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – The match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson is still three months away but the trash talking is already heating up.

Asked on Thursday after his opening-round 71 at The Northern Trust if he planned to engage in “smack” talk with Mickelson, Woods smirked, “I think I'm minus 180 [as the betting favorite] right now. That's all I've got to say.”

Mickelson’s round was a little more interesting, with Lefty hitting just three fairways on his way to a 3-under 68 at Ridgewood Country Club. When told Woods’ comment from earlier in the day Mickelson didn’t hesitate to join the fray.

“I think the way I believe I'm going to play the next three or four weeks, that's going to change, so I'd get [that bet] down quick,” Mickelson smiled.

