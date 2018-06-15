Getty Images

DJ proving he's the generation's best U.S. Open player

By Rex HoggardJune 15, 2018, 7:21 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – The road to Sunday’s trophy presentation remains congested and hazardous, like the Long Island Expressway at, well any hour, and Dustin Johnson has proven that he’s not immune to monumental miscues. But at this juncture there are few scenarios that don’t end with DJ hoisting the hardware for the second time on Father’s Day.

The 2016 champion weathered brutal winds on Thursday afternoon at the U.S. Open, chilling rain on Friday morning, and a defiant Shinnecock Hills layout to pull away from the field at the 118th edition.

The wildly unfair assessment of DJ is that he’s a mindless basher who bludgeons courses into submission, less an artist than he is an enforcer who is emboldened by all that effortless power. That appraisal is as lazy as it is flawed.

Shinnecock Hills is not one to be bullied. Although it’s long, even by modern standards, at 7,400 yards and a par of 70, by all accounts the Long Island gem is not a bomber’s course. Instead, players contend it’s a second-shot layout, where iron play, short game and a savvy game plan are crucial; although in DJ’s case the latter doesn’t seem to be a priority.

Asked earlier this week what he’s thinking about while he’s standing over a shot, his answer was perfectly DJ: “That's a good question, because I have no idea. Hopefully, it's not really doing anything. I'm thinking about the number I want to hit it and where I want to start it, what kind of shot I want to hit. But when I'm actually hitting it, I'm not really thinking about anything.”

His pre-shot routine notwithstanding, Johnson now stands 36 holes away from becoming his generation’s preeminent U.S. Open player.

Consider that following his second-round 67, which left him alone in the lead at 4 under, DJ has been in contention to win five of the last nine national championships and is two wild Sunday finishes away from having a three-pack of U.S. Open titles.

He’s a singular athlete created in a lab with graphite and Teflon to withstand golf’s toughest test.

He may not have the consistency of a prime Tiger Woods, the appeal of Phil Mickelson or the finesse of Jordan Spieth, but then all three of those players are either headed home after a short workweek on Long Island or well out of contention.

For all of Johnson’s physical prowess, however, it might be his resilience – or maybe it’s indifference – that has propelled him to such lofty heights on the game’s most demanding stage.

This is, after all, the same guy who rode a three-stroke lead into the final round of the 2010 U.S. Open only to stumble his way to a closing round of 82 and a tie for eighth.

Five years later at the failed Chambers Bay experiment, he at least lasted until the 72nd hole before heartbreak arrived with a three-putt from 12 feet to finish a stroke behind Spieth.

No one recovers from that kind of trauma. No one. At least that was the conventional wisdom.

“If I would have walked into the media center at 9 o’clock on Sunday at Chambers Bay [2015 U.S. Open] and said he was going to win the U.S. Open at Oakmont everybody would have just laughed at me. No way he can get over what happened to him – doesn’t drive the ball good enough, doesn’t putt it good enough,” said Johnson’s swing coach Claude Harmon III. “To be able to not have bad s*** bother you, there aren’t too many people out here that can do that.”

The 33-year-old was dominant in ’16 at Oakmont, widely considered the most demanding of the U.S. Open tests, on his way to a four-stroke victory. He arrived at Shinnecock Hills the preemptive favorite following an equally commanding performance last week at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

Although there is no shortage of dominant players in the game at the moment, for those in Johnson’s generation there are none who have done what he has at the U.S. Open.

Jason Day, 30, has five top-10 finishes and is twice a runner-up at the U.S. Open, but he remains winless in the championship; while Justin Rose, 37, has hoisted the trophy in 2013 and has three top-10 showings. But neither can compete when it comes to Johnson’s dominance in the championship.

Nor can either player compare to Johnson when all of the competitive tumblers fall into place like they have over the last two days.

“You've got to play really good golf if you want to shoot a good score, and I like where par is a good score on every hole no matter what club you got in your hand, what hole it is. A par is a really good score,” Johnson said of his affinity for U.S. Open golf.

That Johnson romped his way over every hump and hurdle the USGA could throw at the modern player, and did so alongside Woods, only served to show how dominant DJ has become at this championship. For Woods, the performance must have looked vaguely familiar, having won this major three times and established the benchmark for success over two seminal decades.

“Dustin was in complete control of what he's doing. He's hitting the ball so flush and so solid. I know it's windy, it's blustery, it was raining early, but he's hitting right through it,” marveled Woods, who will miss the cut following rounds of 78-72. “It was good to see because I watched a little bit of it last week [in Memphis] and he was doing the same thing down there. But he's brought it up here and is doing it under these conditions, and he's got beautiful speed on the greens.”

If Woods needed a playing lesson on his place in the game at the moment, the first two days at Shinnecock Hills proved a somber lesson. Johnson could have spotted him three shots a side and still beat the 14-time major champion by two strokes. And for all the talk in recent months about Tiger’s improved power off the tee he was treated to a driving clinic for the first 36 holes.

But it was around Shinnecock Hills’ rolling greens where Johnson truly impressed. For two windswept days he ranks fifth in the field in strokes gained: putting and second in scrambling, going 11-for-15 when it matters the most.

Dismiss DJ as a single-minded bomber, a one-dimensional character of the modern era if you’d like; but at the U.S. Open, on the game’s toughest courses against the deepest fields, Johnson continues to prove he’s a once-in-a-generation player.

Article Tags: Dustin Johnson, 2018 U.S. Open, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Justin Rose

Woods will likely win again, just not the U.S. Open

By Will GrayJune 15, 2018, 7:48 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Let me preface this by saying that Tiger Woods isn’t done.

This is not some sort of funereal proclamation, sending a decorated champion out to pasture in the sunset of his career. If anything, this season has been a revelation for a man who has turned back the clock at age 42, showing that he still has plenty of gas in the tank as he tries to keep up with players half his age.

He’ll likely win again on the PGA Tour, ending a drought that dates back to 2013. He might even bag a 15th major to snap a cold streak that stretches all the way back to 2008. But after missing the cut at Shinnecock Hills, one thing is abundantly clear: he won’t do it at the U.S. Open.

Golf’s most grueling test is one that Woods has aced three times before, and it’s a challenge he relishes. But it’s also one for which his game is now decidedly overmatched.

Woods spent the past two days strolling the same fairways as world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, who calmly dissected a demanding layout en route to taking the tournament by the throat. It was a clinical display, and their 14-shot disparity served to illuminate the chasm that lies between Woods’ performance and the one he would have needed to contend.

Simply put, the rigors of this tournament are too punishing for a player who remains a work in progress. Woods has yet to put all the pieces together, and the U.S. Open is the type of crucible that exposes even the smallest flaws.

“Typically, this is the hardest for anybody to win,” said Steve Stricker, who knows the ins and outs of Woods’ game better than many on Tour. “You have to battle everything. Not only the course, the setup is always borderline. And then you have to battle yourself to try to do it, because it’s very difficult. The pressure is at its highest, and it’s just one of those tournaments that’s very difficult to play well and win.”

When he has contended this year on Tour at places like Innisbrook and Bay Hill, Woods has been able to compensate for inconsistent aspects in his game. He could play around a temperamental driver and endure a streaky putter, cleaning up whatever mistakes he made along the way.

But this event offers no such margin for error. Instead of allowing players to turn potential doubles back into bogeys, the USGA’s tightrope walk of a setup more often turns bogeys into doubles or worse.

“You don’t win major championships by kind of slapping it around the place and missing putts. You have to be on,” Woods said. “I’ve won a few majors in my career, and every single one I’ve played well. And that just goes to setup. You can’t fake it at a major championship.”

For Woods, the slaps began on the opening hole. When his game was at its peak and major trophies were drawn to him with unprecedented magnetism, he was able to effectively manage the rare misses that inevitably popped up. But Thursday he split the first fairway and proceeded to fly his approach into a spot where Houdini himself would have struggled to salvage par.

From there it was a constant, uphill battle – not to get into contention, but simply to get his head above water.

“I couldn’t chase down the leaders right away,” Woods said. “It was going to take me probably two and a half or three rounds to do it. Unfortunately, I went the other way.”

It continues a trend for a player who remains plagued by an inability to garner much, if any, momentum in the season’s second major.

While pars are always at a premium under the USGA’s watchful eye, Woods is in the midst of a run of 11 straight rounds without breaking par that dates back to the second round at Olympic in 2012. Along the way, he has amassed a scoring average of 74.27.

The optimist will point out that the 2018 version of Woods should be separated from its injury-plagued predecessors. It’s also worth noting that in the next three years, the U.S. Open will travel to both Pebble Beach and Torrey Pines which, along with Augusta National, comprise the podium of locations for Woods’ crowning career achievements.

“The problem I have with saying yes, this would be the hardest one for Tiger is that you have to be the ultimate headstrong, grinder, course management,” said 2003 champ Jim Furyk. “And then I think of the ultimate grinder, head strong, course management, and I think of Tiger Woods.”

But he’ll be 45 when the USGA takes over the South Course, a punishing venue that has taken its toll on Woods even under the more benign conditions of the Farmers Insurance Open in recent years. The positive memories sprinkled along the Monterey Peninsula will do little to protect him next year from the tenacity of a Pebble Beach U.S. Open, where the sprayed shots and errant putts he authored this week would be punished with equal measure.

“I think they’re all hard. They’re not easy,” Woods said. “I mean, I’ve won a few of them over the course of my career, and they’re the hardest fields and hardest setups. So they’re meant to be testers.”

Woods’ rapport with Augusta National is the stuff that fills the pages of novels, and the demands of links golf at The Open play to the strengths of his creativity. A return to the Old Course, after all, is only three years away.

And with the PGA Championship typically held on tamer venues, where birdies aren’t viewed as an endangered species and rough is measured in inches rather than feet, his chances for a fourth title remain very much alive.

But when it comes to the U.S. Open, the tournament that hangs its hat on an ability to separate wheat from chaff with ruthless efficiency, his time with the trophy has passed.

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, 2018 U.S. Open

Fleetwood fires round of the week with 66

By Rex HoggardJune 15, 2018, 7:24 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Tommy Fleetwood was on his way to the best round of the week at the U.S. Open, and he was just trying to get off the golf course.

“It was middle of the round, where it was 16, 17, 18, 1, 2, when it was windy and it was cold and the rain was coming down. I was literally counting holes down and trying to survive and make pars,” admitted Fleetwood, who finished with a 66 to move into contention at Shinnecock Hills at 1 over.

Despite an opening 75 in demanding conditions on Day 1, the Englishman said he remained patient and pulled on previous experiences, particularly last year’s U.S. Open.

Fleetwood began the final round at Erin Hills tied for second place and just a stroke off the lead. He finished in fourth place in 2017 following a closing 72 but said he learned much from that experience.

“It did show me that I can stand up and I can compete in the biggest tournaments in the world,” said Fleetwood, who began his day with two birdies through his first four holes and played his last five holes in 3 under par.

“I didn't win, but I felt pretty comfortable and I was a shot off second, which is a quarter shot a round. If you're that close, you can kind of get there.”

Article Tags: Tommy Fleetwood, 2018 U.S. Open

Wind, rain wreak havoc with club selection

By Rex HoggardJune 15, 2018, 7:10 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Compared to Thursday’s round at Shinnecock Hills, which was defined by wind gusts to 30 mph, Round 2 began under calm gray skies.

Normally, that would have been a reprieve for a player like Dustin Johnson, but the day quickly devolved into a cold, wet and windy morning that required plenty of patience and even more luck.

For example, at Johnson’s 11th hole of the day, the 252-yard, par-3 second, he guessed wrong.

“I think we had 206 [yards] or something to the front, and I ripped a 3-iron, and it didn't even come close to getting there,” Johnson said. “That normally flies about 245. So it was definitely difficult to judge the distance, especially while it was raining and with the wind.”

By comparison, Johnson explained that on Day 1 with a similar, albeit dry, wind from a longer tee (230 yards to the front edge of the green) he hit the same 3-iron over the green.

“From when we started to when we finished, the wind's changed directions a little bit, and I think it's going to continue to change for the rest of the afternoon,” he said. “When it was raining this morning, the wind was affecting it probably two or three clubs.”

Article Tags: 2018 U.S. Open, Dustin Johnson

TT Postscript: Woods not ready for the major heat

By Tiger TrackerJune 15, 2018, 6:55 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Tiger Woods played in the shadow of world No. 1 Dustin Johnson during two rounds at the U.S. Open. OK, maybe that’s not really possible, but Woods was second fiddle to all that sweet music Johnson was making on his run up the leaderboard.
My thoughts on Tiger’s 2-over-par 72 on Friday:

• Let’s cut to the chase. As much as Tiger grinded, as much promise as he continued to see in his swing and ball striking, his overall game isn’t ready for major championship heat. Not close. Not yet. Too many big numbers. He had a triple bogey and two double bogeys on Thursday and another double bogey on Friday. Yes, if you throw out the first hole – he was 5 over on it – he would be playing this weekend, but every player would love a couple mulligans this week.

• Shinnecock was tough on everyone, but Tiger’s judged by a different standard. He isn’t everyone, and he doesn’t want to be. You could hear that in his frustration after. He doesn’t want to be judged like the guys in the middle of the pack, but the truth is he wasn’t good enough this week to hang with the guys in the middle of the pack. At 10 over through two days, he looked resigned to heading home with the rest of the guys missing the cut.

• Tiger is still a work in progress. I get that. He’s still rebuilding, still addressing what time lost and all kinds of physical and other injury have done to him, but major championships aren’t rehab starts.

• With driver in hand, Tiger looked confident. He ripped some terrific tee shots, long and straight. He hit 11 of 14 fairways. That’s a great sign going forward. He closed with back-to-back birdies that made all my followers wonder what may be close to coming back together again. There's a foundation to keep building upon.

• His iron play? Not as good. It was spotty, not consistent enough, understandable in Thursday’s winds but less so on Friday. His wedge play wasn’t good at all. He squandered a number of chances from the middle of fairways with wedge in hand. In Thursday’s winds, with the course so firm, that was going to happen. But Friday, he failed to give himself close looks with Shinnecock about as soft as players were going to see it. He hit 9 of 18 greens, but if you were looking at the targets he wanted to hit, he was less proficient. His short game wasn’t good enough, either. He made a mess of the first hole making that triple on Thursday. It was revealing how much better Johnson scrambled over both days.

• And from there, Tiger was exasperated with his putter. It goes beyond his four-putt on Thursday.  “I haven’t made anything the last two days,” he said. It’s been an issue over his last few starts, and it’s what really kept him from making it into the weekend this week.

• Overall, Tiger was excited about his ball striking, what that control can mean, but major championship heat and playing alongside Johnson showed just how much work is left. Johnson didn’t make any of the big mistakes that Tiger made, and he finished 14 shots better than Tiger.

Article Tags: 2018 U.S. Open, Tiger Woods, Tiger Tracker, TT Postscript

