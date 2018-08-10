Getty Images

Positioned for another major, Koepka won't be ignored

By Ryan LavnerAugust 10, 2018, 10:46 pm

ST. LOUIS – Hours before he tied a PGA Championship record with a second-round 63, Brooks Koepka was clearly still miffed at what had transpired the previous day. Swaggering around his rental house on Friday morning, Koepka told his team: “I bet they’re going to interview me this afternoon after I go out and shoot a low number.”  

Not a single reporter had wanted to talk with Koepka after his opening 69 at Bellerive, and he’s sadly growing accustomed to the lack of interest.

Never mind that he’s one of the game’s most complete players.

Never mind that he’s No. 4 in the world rankings.

Never mind that, at age 28, he’s the reigning, back-to-back U.S. Open champion.

“The attitude that he has in majors is that he wants to win as many of these as possible to show a lot of people how good he is,” said Koepka’s swing coach, Claude Harmon III. “But he’s the most under-the-radar major champion who is No. 4 in the world that’s ever been around.”

In this major-obsessed sport, it’s worth remembering that Koepka has more major titles than Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas and Jason Day. More than Hideki Matsuyama and Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler, too. He has only one fewer than Jordan Spieth – and that could change as early as Sunday, with Koepka now sitting just two shots behind Gary Woodland halfway through this PGA at Bellerive.

And so it’s worth exploring whether the disrespect is real or imagined. After all, athletes in every sport search long and hard for a slight, just so they can throw a chip the size of Missouri onto their chiseled shoulders in hopes that it’ll give them an edge on game day. That’s usually not as effective in a non-contact sport, but Koepka has found himself beating back the haters since college.

PGA Championship: Scores | Live blog | Full coverage

“I can think of plenty of people along the way telling me I’ll be nothing, working at McDonald’s,” he said. “The whole time, you’re just trying to prove them wrong. You’re always trying to prove somebody wrong. Sometimes your haters are your biggest motivators.”

But how can there still be haters now?

Some felt that Koepka didn’t receive the proper recognition for his U.S. Open title at Erin Hills, where the wind didn’t blow and the players went low and Johnny Miller dismissed it as the Greater Milwaukee Open. If Koepka needed validation, he found it two months ago at Shinnecock, on one of America’s classic courses, on an entirely different test. He outdueled Johnson, the world No. 1, head to head, and became the first player in nearly 30 years to win consecutive U.S. Opens.

Koepka is a proven big-game hunter, the rare player with more major titles (two) than regular PGA Tour victories (one). His U.S. Open repeat extended a Grand Slam résumé that is consistent and well-rounded, with a top-15 finish in every major, and 11 total in just 19 career appearances. According to ShotLink, he’s the fifth-most under par (2 under) of any player in the majors since 1997 – and that’s after missing two majors in the past three years because of injury.

“He comes to these things with something to prove,” Harmon said, “because he wants to prove to everybody that he’s a great player, because he’s overlooked.

“The rest of the players and the caddies, they just say, ‘We don’t get it. This guy is a f------ baller. He shoots zero every time he tees it up.’ He focuses so much on the majors because he knows his career will be defined by that. It was very important for him to win before guys like Jon Rahm and Rickie and Justin Thomas, who get a lot more fanfare.”

Of course, there’s no true metric to gauge whether a player is overlooked or underrated, underappreciated or under the radar. But there are anecdotes, and Harmon has several while working 12 weeks a year as a Sky Sports analyst.

At last year’s U.S. Open, Koepka shot 68 in the first round and again didn’t receive a media request. An hour later, as they were leaving the course, Harmon received a call saying that a TV reporter wanted to interview Koepka. “We waited there for 10 minutes!” Harmon said. “You guys weren’t interested!” Three days later, Koepka won.  

Before this year’s PGA, he was summoned to the media tent for a pre-tournament news conference. The interview room here holds about a hundred people. Tiger Woods’ press gathering was standing room only; Koepka’s attracted nine PGA officials and 13 reporters.

Late Thursday afternoon, Koepka stood around his bag, waiting for a PGA media official to tap him on the shoulder and direct him to the interview area. But the request never came. Surprised, he headed to the range, hit a few balls and left.

After the first round of the U.S. Open, the defending champion didn’t make the notables page on the leaderboard. (“To not be looked at as the favorite but still defending was quite an interesting feeling, I guess you could say.”) After the first round here at PGA, there were a few TV segments on the club pros’ play, but no highlights of Koepka’s round.

“We watch all this stuff and we marvel at it,” Harmon said. “He’ll keep winning and you guys will keep ignoring him. You guys are so focused on other people.”

So why no love for the two-time major champ?

Why the disconnect between his success and the unwavering belief that he’s gone underappreciated?

It’s curious, because Koepka would appear to have the total package. He’s 28. He’s handsome. His muscles have muscles. His girlfriend is a model and actress. He oozes jock swagger. He’s hungry.

Photo gallery: Best of: Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims

Media apathy likely plays a significant role. Spieth and Rory Mcllroy are media darlings – eloquent speakers and gifted storytellers who so often provide compelling answers. Koepka possesses a high golf IQ, but he’s also wholly uninterested in round-by-round minutia. So by comparison, Koepka can be viewed as brusque and uncharismatic, with a demeanor that suggests a root canal without Novocain would be more enjoyable.

“His goal is to get to No. 1 in the world, but you’d never know that because he doesn’t say that, and because no one ever asks him: ‘Brooks, what are your goals long-term? What do you want to achieve?’ That’s the funny thing. I’ll always ask, ‘How was your press conference?’ And he’ll say, ‘I got a lot of questions about DJ, and that was about it.’

“If you guys would interview him and ask him real questions and probe him the way you probe the others, it’d be a different story. He’s a very interesting person. If you ask him golf-nerd questions, he’s not going to sit there and be a golf nerd, because he’s not that person. He’s never been that person. That’s not how he operates.”

There’ll be plenty of opportunities to peel back the layers of Koepka’s story, of course, because he’s not going anywhere.

Under Harmon’s watchful eye, he bashes 330-yard drives with a controlled fade. His short game is vastly improved thanks to Pete Cowen. He finished last season ranked 12th in putting.

“The way the game is played right now, he’s going to continue to have opportunities unless they change the rules of the sport,” Harmon said. “He’s just starting to scratch the surface of his ceiling. He can just do things others can’t.”

The only thing he can’t do, it seems, is get the proper credit for what he’s accomplished.

That might finally change this weekend.

A third major title, and Brooks Koepka would be awfully hard to ignore.

Article Tags: Brooks Koepka, 2018 PGA Championship

Trending

Getty Images

Weather delay halts Woods' momentum in Rd. 2

By Rex HoggardAugust 10, 2018, 10:56 pm

ST. LOUIS – Tiger Woods was standing in the eighth fairway when the weather warning horn sounded at Bellerive at 4:35 p.m. ET (3:35 p.m. local time). After more than three hours of waiting for play to resume, officials suspended play for the day.

Woods was 3 under par for the day following birdies at Nos. 2, 3 and 5 and had moved into a tie for 23rd.

The storm halted a comeback for Woods that began on Thursday after he started the PGA Championship bogey-double bogey. He played his next 23 holes in 6 under par.

PGA Championship: Tee times | Live blog | Full coverage

“The good thing is we're going to have the greens prepared before we go back out there to finish up our second round,” Woods said. “It would have been quite a bit different if we had to go back out this afternoon and finish it up. But the greens will be freshly cut, so it will be just like it was when we played on Thursday.”

Woods opened his second round playing more aggressive, rolling in a 14-footer for birdie at the second and a 5-footer for birdie at the third. He could have gone lower, but he lipped out a chip on the seventh hole for birdie and ignited the crowd with a 15-footer for par at the sixth after missing the green with his approach.

Play will resume at 8 a.m. ET followed by the third round.

“Tomorrow is going to be a long day for a lot of us and try and get back at it early tomorrow morning,” he said.

Article Tags: 2018 PGA Championship, 100th PGA Championship, Tiger Woods, Bellerive Country Club

Trending

Getty Images

Thunderstorms halt second-round play

By Nick MentaAugust 10, 2018, 10:55 pm

ST. LOUIS – Thunderstorms suspended play for the day at the 100th PGA Championship.

Weather-alert signs were put up in the mid-afternoon and the horn blew at 3:35 p.m. CT Friday.

PGA of America officials announced that play was finished for the day at 5:35 p.m. local time.

The second round is scheduled to resume at 8 a.m. ET Saturday.

The third round will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the second round, with groups of three going off the first and 10th tees.

PGA Championship: Scores | Live blog | Full coverage

Gary Woodland leads the way through two days at 10 under par, following rounds of 64-66. Kevin Kisner trails by one. Brooks Koepka is two back. Rickie Fowler was the lowest player on the golf course at 7 under par.

No player in the afternoon wave completed his round, meaning all 78 will resume Round 2 in the morning. The final group of Shawn Warren, Mikko Korhonen and J.J. Spaun has played just four holes. The supergroup of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas was through seven.

When play resumes, players will encounter an even-softer Bellrive Country Club, which also took on heavy rains Tuesday and has otherwise weathered St. Louis’ summer heat and humidity.

The condition of the bentgrass greens has been a been point of discussion each day, with PGA officials and the Bellerive grounds staff keeping the green speeds at a slower pace so as not to stress the putting surfaces. More rain also figures to make already-generous fairways more inviting, and already-thick rough more penal.

Article Tags: 2018 PGA Championship

Trending

Getty Images

With improved putting, Woodland eyes major success

By Rex HoggardAugust 10, 2018, 10:11 pm

ST. LOUIS – The Border War ended in 2012 when the University of Missouri bolted the Big 12 Conference for the greener pastures of the Southeastern Conference, but that doesn’t mean that the lingering rivalry with Kansas has been forgotten or forgiven.

“I'm getting more ‘M-I-Z’s’ than I am ‘Rock Chalks,’ which is very rare. It's funny. It's nice,” smiled Woodland, who played golf at the University of Kansas following a brief detour at Washburn (Kan.) University where he played basketball.

The 100th PGA Championship is as close to a home game major as Gary Woodland will ever have, with Bellerive about a three-hour drive from where he grew up in Topeka, Kan., but the Kansas alum knows his precarious position among the Mizzou faithful.

“We're kind of in enemy territory down here in Missouri,” Woodland joked following a second-round 66.

But if the Border War still lingers for fans on both sides of the state line, the Midwest masses have pushed aside their differences to appreciate Woodland’s play for two days. The 34-year-old is the square-shouldered snapshot of Middle America, a family man who despite his success still calls Topeka home and still fits in perfectly with the region’s basketball passion.

He once set a record for three-pointers in a half while at Washburn – dropping five in what ended up being an Ichabods’ victory – and when he took the Round 1 lead at Bellerive the same day NBA All-Star Steph Curry opened with a 71 at a Web.com Tour event he gave the quintessential point guard answer, “Yeah, shoot it more,” Woodland laughed.

PGA Championship: Scores | Live blog | Full coverage

He’s endured injuries and tragedy to become one of the game’s most explosive and endearing players, two traits that are often mutually exclusive in sports. He’s also able to impress fans and fellow competitors equally.

“I don't think I ever played with Gary on the Hooter's Tour. He's probably older than me. He looks older than me anyway,” joked Kevin Kisner, who was paired with Woodland for Rounds 1 and 2 at Bellerive. “He probably already made it [to the PGA Tour] by then, if he didn't, he sucks, because he hit it 350 and didn't make it?”

But then the man who appears forged in a laboratory of titanium and competitive moxie has never been a part of the conversation at the game’s biggest events. In 27 major starts, Woodland doesn’t have a single top-10 finish and his week at last year’s PGA Championship - when he sandwiched rounds of 68-69 around a pair of 74s on his way to a tie for 22nd - didn’t give him much to build on.

“Majors it's frustrating,” Woodland acknowledged. “The record of mine, I think 12th is the best I've ever finished, which is frustrating because I feel like where I am and where I should be is not results that I have had.”

It doesn’t take a statistician to figure out why Woodland, who has all the ball-striking tools needed to compete at the highest level, hasn’t performed on the Grand Slam stage. He ranks fifth on Tour in strokes gained: off the tee, eighth in driving distance and fifth in greens regulation, but a pedestrian 99th in strokes gained: putting.

“The putting was kind of just the last piece of the puzzle. [Swing coach Butch Harmon] and I focused so hard this year on driving the golf ball because, when I drive it in play, I'm playing a game a lot of guys aren't playing out here, and that's a huge advantage,” Woodland said. “When I see putts go in, I'm a completely different player, especially with as aggressive as I'm playing right now.”

Woodland seemed to hit rock bottom at last month’s Open Championship when he finished his week with rounds of 33, 34 and 33 putts. At the urging of his manager Mark Steinberg, Woodland met with Phil Kenyon, a putting guru who works with many of the game’s best players.

The turnaround has been dramatic, with Woodland ranked sixth this week in strokes gained: putting following a 66 that left him alone in the lead with a PGA Championship record 10-under 130 total.

The way Woodland described his rags-to-rich transformation on Bellerive’s greens it was simply the byproduct of switching grips on his putter, although it’s likely Kenyon would have a more nuanced take.

“I just love how calm he is out there, he doesn't let anything get him too rattled,” Kisner said. “He's absolutely striping it and rolling the rock, so if he's going to keep that up we're going to have a pretty good battle if I can, too.”

Earlier this week Woodland explained that there were no Tour events for him to attend when he was growing up. In fact, his first Tour event was his rookie season when he teed it up at the Sony Open. It explains why the massive crowds this week at Bellerive have happily weathered oppressive heat and summer storms, and at least partially justifies the gallery’s response on Friday as Woodland completed his round to chants of “Rock Chalk.”

Even without the annual “Border War,” there are still hard feelings between the Jayhawk and Mizzou faithful, but fans from both sides can appreciate one of their own.

Article Tags: Gary Woodland, 2018 PGA Championship

Trending

Getty Images

Pointing Spider-Men: Zach Johnson meets Zach Johnson

By Nick MentaAugust 10, 2018, 8:29 pm

ST. LOUIS – There's only two places you'll find the name Zachary J. Johnson - on the man's birth certificate and on the leaderboard at the PGA Championship.

The problem for the 35-year-old PGA professional from Utah is that there's another Zach Johnson in the field this week, and he just so happens to be a two-time major winner.

Since Bellerive isn't big enough for more than one Zach Johnson, the "J" has made a one-week comeback. But the two of them apparently have gotten along quite well.

He's been great every time we ran into each other," ZJJ said, referring to ZJ. "That [picture] was yesterday in the locker room after he shot 66, I shot 76. Yeah, 66, 76. I said, 'Tomorrow give me five a side and we'll have a game.' He was just so awesome. It's very cool."

All this brings us to the question of what exactly the "J" stands for anyway. Prepare to be thoroughly underwhelmed.

"The J doesn't stand for anything," he said. "That's just my middle initial. When my parents had to turn in the birth certificate, they were going to give me a J. It was a middle name that started with J. They didn't know what it was going to be, but after they turned in the birth certificate, it just stuck. They never replaced it. It's Zachary J. Johnson.

"The reason I'm going by that this week is because there are two of us here, and he rightfully so, has earned the right to go by Zach Johnson. The PGA called me a couple weeks before and let me know that I would be going by Zach J. Johnson for pairings."

Zach J. Johnson joins a long list of cartoon characters in the same boat, including Rocket J. Squirrel, Bullwinkle J. Moose, Elmer J. Fudd, and Homer J. Simpson.

After missing the cut following rounds of 76-69, Zach J. is now free to go back to being Zach again.

"I like the sound of Zach Johnson a little better," he said. "Maybe I can keep people on their toes and maybe confuse them a little more. Probably won't go by Zach J. anymore."

Article Tags: Zach Johnson, Zach J. Johnson, 2018 PGA Championship, Homer J. Simpson, Grill Room

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.