148th Open Championship: Tuesday

Images from Tuesday's practice round for the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
Dustin Johnson of USA on the 2nd hole during a practice round ahead of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Portrush, Co. Antrim.
Justin Thomas during a press conference during preview day three of The Open Championship 2019 at Royal Portrush Golf Club.
Rory McIlroy tees off from the first hole during a practice session at The 148th Open golf Championship at Royal Portrush golf club in Northern Ireland on July 16, 2019.
Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland signs autographs during a practice round prior to the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 16, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom.
A general view of the seventh hole during a practice round prior to the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 16, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom.
Tiger Woods and putting coach Matt Killen look on during a practice round prior to the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 16, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom.
Brooks Koepka makes his way to the 4th tee box during a practice round ahead of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Portrush, Co. Antrim.
Chris Wood on the 5th green during a practice round ahead of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Portrush, Co. Antrim.
Rory McIlroy tees off the 1st during preview day three of The Open Championship 2019 at Royal Portrush Golf Club.
Phil Mickelson plays a shot during a practice round prior to the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 16, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom.
Graeme McDowell takes a break during a practice round prior to the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 16, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom.
Brooks Koepka and his caddie Ricky Elliott share a joke during a practice round prior to the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 16, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom.
Jon Rahm sits on a bench on the sixth hole during a practice round prior to the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 16, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom.
Sergio Garcia plays a shot during a practice round prior to the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 16, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom.
