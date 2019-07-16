148th Open Championship: Tuesday

Images from Tuesday's practice round for the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Dustin Johnson

1 / 14

Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson of USA on the 2nd hole during a practice round ahead of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Portrush, Co. Antrim.

Getty Images

Justin Thomas

2 / 14

Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas during a press conference during preview day three of The Open Championship 2019 at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

Getty Images

Rory McIlroy

3 / 14

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy tees off from the first hole during a practice session at The 148th Open golf Championship at Royal Portrush golf club in Northern Ireland on July 16, 2019.

Getty Images

Graeme McDowell

4 / 14

Graeme McDowell

Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland signs autographs during a practice round prior to the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 16, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom.

Getty Images

Royal Portrush

5 / 14

Royal Portrush

A general view of the seventh hole during a practice round prior to the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 16, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom.

Getty Images

Tiger Woods

6 / 14

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods and putting coach Matt Killen look on during a practice round prior to the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 16, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom.

Getty Images

Brooks Koepka

7 / 14

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka makes his way to the 4th tee box during a practice round ahead of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Portrush, Co. Antrim.

Getty Images

Chris Wood

8 / 14

Chris Wood

Chris Wood on the 5th green during a practice round ahead of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Portrush, Co. Antrim.

Getty Images

Rory McIlroy

9 / 14

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy tees off the 1st during preview day three of The Open Championship 2019 at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

Getty Images

Phil Mickelson

10 / 14

Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson plays a shot during a practice round prior to the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 16, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom.

Getty Images

Graeme McDowell

11 / 14

Graeme McDowell

Graeme McDowell takes a break during a practice round prior to the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 16, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom.

Getty Images

Brooks Koepka

12 / 14

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka and his caddie Ricky Elliott share a joke during a practice round prior to the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 16, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom.

Getty Images

Jon Rahm

13 / 14

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm sits on a bench on the sixth hole during a practice round prior to the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 16, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom.

Getty Images

Sergio Garcia

14 / 14

Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia plays a shot during a practice round prior to the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 16, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom.

Getty Images

Recent Galleries