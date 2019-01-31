Skip to main content
Top Photos: Feb. 2, 2019
The top photos from Feb. 2, 2019 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and Saudi International.
Rickie Fowler touches a temporary memorial to the late PGA pro Jarrod Lyle as he walks up to the 16th tee during the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open on February 02, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Lyle, who hit a hole-in-one on the famed hole in 2011, died on Aug. 8, 2018 from leukemia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Charley Hoffman reacts after his tee shot on the 16th hole during the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open on February 02, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
A general view of the par five 18th hole during the third round of the Saudi International at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on February 02, 2019 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Sergio Garcia of Spain in action during the third round of the Saudi International at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on February 02, 2019 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Bubba Watson hands out gifts to fans on the 16th hole during the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open on February 02, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Branden Grace of South Africa plays his second shot on the second hole during the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 02, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Bryson DeChambeau of the USA arrives at the course on Day Three of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club on February 02, 2019 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/WME IMG/WME IMG via Getty Images )
Bubba Watson reacts following a putt on the second green during the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 02, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Rickie Fowler (left) and Justin Thomas walk off the sixth tee during the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 02, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
A detailed view of the shoes worn by Rickie Fowler during the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 02, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Min Woo Lee of Australia in action during the third round of the Saudi International at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on February 02, 2019 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Dustin Johnson on the par five 18th hole during the third round of the Saudi International at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on February 02, 2019 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
A detailed view of the pants worn by Charley Hoffman during the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 02, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Scott Piercy reacts following a shot on the third hole during the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 02, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
