Top Photos: Jan. 11, 2019
Top photos from Round 2 of the Sony Open at
Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.
Chez Reavie plays a shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Vijay Singh plays a shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Jordan Spieth acknowledges the crowd on the tenth green during the second round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Davis Love III lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Steve Stricker plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Cameron Smith plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Hudson Swafford plays a shot on the third hole during the second round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
The sun rises at Waialae Country Club during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
Cameron Champ tees off on the 11th hole during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
Andrew Landry lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Justin Thomas reacts on the eighth green during the second round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
A course scenic view of the 13th hole during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Justin Thomas plays a tee shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Matt Kuchar plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Jordan Spieth plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Cameron Champ lines up a putt during the second round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Stewart Cink reacts on the fourth green during the second round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Hideki Matsuyama lines up a putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Bubba Watson plays a shot from a bunker on the tenth hole during the second round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
