With the start of the spring season finally here, 28 of the country's most heralded amateur golfers have been named to the 2019 Ben Hogan Award Watch List.

The Ben Hogan Award is given annually to the top men's NCAA Division I, II or III, NAIA or NJCAA golfer. The award takes into account all collegiate and amateur competitions during a 12-month span from June to May. The selection committee includes leaders in collegiate, amateur and professional golf.

Ten semifinalists, which could include players not on the watch list, will be announced on April 17. The list will then be cut down to three finalists on May 2. The winner will then be announced May 20 at a black-tie dinner at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, prior to the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Watch List Candidates

Zach Bauchou, Oklahoma State, Sr., Forest, Va.

Callum Bruce, Midland College, So., Banff, Scotland

Quade Cummins, Oklahoma, Jr., Weatherford, Okla.

Chandler Eaton, Duke, Jr., Alpharetta, Ga.

Steven Fisk, Georgia Southern, Sr., Stockbridge, Ga.

Stephen Franken, NC State, Sr., Raleigh, N.C.

Luis Gagne, LSU, Sr., Orlando, Fla.

Will Gordon, Vanderbilt, Sr., Davidson, N.C.

Will Grimmer, Ohio State, Sr., Cincinnati, Ohio

Cole Hammer, Texas, Fr., Houston, Texas

Viktor Hovland, Oklahoma State, Jr., Oslo, Norway

Philip Knowles, North Florida, Sr., Bradenton, Fla.

Peter Kuest, BYU, Jr., Fresno, Calif.

Brandon Mancheno, Auburn, So., Jacksonville, Fla.

Collin Morikawa, California, Sr., La Canada Flintridge, Calif.

Bryson Nimmer, Clemson, Sr., Bluffton, S.C.

Chandler Phillips, Texas A&M, Sr., Huntsville, Texas

Trent Phillips, Georgia, Fr., Inman, S.C.

Peng Pichaikool, Mississippi State, Jr., Bangkok, Thailand

Isaiah Salinda, Stanford, Sr., South San Francisco, Calif.

Matthias Schmid, Louisville, So., Maxhvette, Germany

Luke Schniederjans, Georgia Tech, Jr., Powder Springs, Ga.

Alex Smalley, Duke, Sr., Wake Forest, N.C.

Tyler Strafaci, Georgia Tech, Jr., Davie, Fla.

Justin Suh, Southern California, Sr., San Jose, Calif.

Matthew Wolff, Oklahoma State, So., Agoura Hills, Calif.

Brandon Wu, Stanford, Sr., New York, N.Y.

Chun An Yu, Arizona State, Jr., Taoyuan, Taiwa