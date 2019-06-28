The Champion Golfer of the Year will win $1,935,000 at the 148th Open, the R&A announced on Friday. The total prize fund for the championship will be $10,750,000. This is up $250,000 from last year's purse, where champion Francesco Molinari won $1.89 million.

Here's a look at the purse breakdown at Royal Portrush.

Place USD Place USD 1 $1,935,000 36 $56,500 2 $1,120,000 37 $53,750 3 $718,000 38 $51,250 4 $558,000 39 $49,250 5 $449,000 40 $47,750 6 $389,000 41 $45,750 7 $334,000 42 $43,500 8 $282,000 43 $41,500 9 $247,000 44 $39,500 10 $223,000 45 $37,000 11 $203,000 46 $35,000 12 $180,000 47 $33,500 13 $169,000 48 $32,250 14 $159,000 49 $31,000 15 $147,500 50 $30,250 16 $135,500 51 $29,500 17 $129,000 52 $29,000 18 $123,000 53 $28,500 19 $117,750 54 $28,100 20 $112,000 55 $27,600 21 $107,000 56 $27,200 22 $101,500 57 $26,800 23 $96,250 58 $26,700 24 $91,000 59 $26,600 25 $88,000 60 $26,400 26 $84,000 61 $26,200 27 $81,000 62 $26,100 28 $78,000 63 $26,000 29 $74,750 64 $25,900 30 $71,250 65 $25,700 31 $68,500 66 $25,600 32 $65,000 67 $25,400 33 $63,000 68 $25,200 34 $61,000 69 $25,000 35 $59,000 70 $24,750

Prize money is only awarded to professionals. If more than 70 professionals qualify for the final two rounds, additional prize money will be added. Prize money will decrease by $125 per qualifying place above 70 to a minimum of $13,500, according to the R&A.

Non-qualifiers after two rounds: Leading 10 professionals and ties $7,500; next 20 professionals and ties $6,000; remainder of professionals and ties $5,000.