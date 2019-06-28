The Champion Golfer of the Year will win $1,935,000 at the 148th Open, the R&A announced on Friday. The total prize fund for the championship will be $10,750,000. This is up $250,000 from last year's purse, where champion Francesco Molinari won $1.89 million.
Here's a look at the purse breakdown at Royal Portrush.
|Place
|USD
|Place
|USD
|1
|$1,935,000
|36
|$56,500
|2
|$1,120,000
|37
|$53,750
|3
|$718,000
|38
|$51,250
|4
|$558,000
|39
|$49,250
|5
|$449,000
|40
|$47,750
|6
|$389,000
|41
|$45,750
|7
|$334,000
|42
|$43,500
|8
|$282,000
|43
|$41,500
|9
|$247,000
|44
|$39,500
|10
|$223,000
|45
|$37,000
|11
|$203,000
|46
|$35,000
|12
|$180,000
|47
|$33,500
|13
|$169,000
|48
|$32,250
|14
|$159,000
|49
|$31,000
|15
|$147,500
|50
|$30,250
|16
|$135,500
|51
|$29,500
|17
|$129,000
|52
|$29,000
|18
|$123,000
|53
|$28,500
|19
|$117,750
|54
|$28,100
|20
|$112,000
|55
|$27,600
|21
|$107,000
|56
|$27,200
|22
|$101,500
|57
|$26,800
|23
|$96,250
|58
|$26,700
|24
|$91,000
|59
|$26,600
|25
|$88,000
|60
|$26,400
|26
|$84,000
|61
|$26,200
|27
|$81,000
|62
|$26,100
|28
|$78,000
|63
|$26,000
|29
|$74,750
|64
|$25,900
|30
|$71,250
|65
|$25,700
|31
|$68,500
|66
|$25,600
|32
|$65,000
|67
|$25,400
|33
|$63,000
|68
|$25,200
|34
|$61,000
|69
|$25,000
|35
|$59,000
|70
|$24,750
Prize money is only awarded to professionals. If more than 70 professionals qualify for the final two rounds, additional prize money will be added. Prize money will decrease by $125 per qualifying place above 70 to a minimum of $13,500, according to the R&A.
Non-qualifiers after two rounds: Leading 10 professionals and ties $7,500; next 20 professionals and ties $6,000; remainder of professionals and ties $5,000.