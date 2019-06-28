Purse payout for the 148th Open Championship

The Champion Golfer of the Year will win $1,935,000 at the 148th Open, the R&A announced on Friday. The total prize fund for the championship will be $10,750,000. This is up $250,000 from last year's purse, where champion Francesco Molinari won $1.89 million.

Here's a look at the purse breakdown at Royal Portrush.

Place USD Place USD
1 $1,935,000 36 $56,500
2 $1,120,000 37 $53,750
3 $718,000 38 $51,250
4 $558,000 39 $49,250
5 $449,000 40 $47,750
6 $389,000 41 $45,750
7 $334,000 42 $43,500
8 $282,000 43 $41,500
9 $247,000 44 $39,500
10 $223,000 45 $37,000
11 $203,000 46 $35,000
12 $180,000 47 $33,500
13 $169,000 48 $32,250
14 $159,000 49 $31,000
15 $147,500 50 $30,250
16 $135,500 51 $29,500
17 $129,000 52 $29,000
18 $123,000 53 $28,500
19 $117,750 54 $28,100
20 $112,000 55 $27,600
21 $107,000 56 $27,200
22 $101,500 57 $26,800
23 $96,250 58 $26,700
24 $91,000 59 $26,600
25 $88,000 60 $26,400
26 $84,000 61 $26,200
27 $81,000 62 $26,100
28 $78,000 63 $26,000
29 $74,750 64 $25,900
30 $71,250 65 $25,700
31 $68,500 66 $25,600
32 $65,000 67 $25,400
33 $63,000 68 $25,200
34 $61,000 69 $25,000
35 $59,000 70 $24,750

Prize money is only awarded to professionals. If more than 70 professionals qualify for the final two rounds, additional prize money will be added. Prize money will decrease by $125 per qualifying place above 70 to a minimum of $13,500, according to the R&A.

Non-qualifiers after two rounds: Leading 10 professionals and ties $7,500; next 20 professionals and ties $6,000; remainder of professionals and ties $5,000.

