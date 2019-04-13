AUGUSTA, Ga. – There are plenty of perks to being a Masters champion, but the cold, hard cash can’t be overlooked.
The 65 men who made the cut this weekend at Augusta National will split up an $11.5 million purse, up $500,000 from a year ago. While Patrick Reed took home $1.98 million along with a green jacket for his victory last year, the winner this week will pocket $2.07 million while the runner-up will make $1.242 million.
Here’s a look at the prize breakdown for the top 50 places, with everyone finishing 51st and below splitting the remaining purse:
1st: $2,070,000
2nd: $1,242,000
3rd: $782,000
4th: $552,000
5th: $460,000
6th: $414,000
7th: $385,250
8th: $356,500
9th: $333,500
10th: $310,500
11th: $287,500
12th: $264,500
13th: $241,500
14th: $218,500
15th: $207,000
16th: $195,500
17th: $184,000
18th: $172,500
19th: $161,000
20th: $149,500
21st: $138,000
22nd: $128,800
23rd: $119,600
24th: $110,400
25th: $101,200
26th: $92,000
27th: $88,550
28th: $85,100
29th: $81,650
30th: $78,200
31st: $74,750
32nd: $71,300
33rd: $67,850
34th: $64,975
35th: $62,100
36th: $59,225
37th: $56,350
38th: $54,050
39th: $51,750
40th: $49,450
41st: $47,150
42nd: $44,850
43rd: $42,550
44th: $40,250
45th: $37,950
46th: $35,650
47th: $33,350
48th: $31,510
49th: $29,900
50th: $28,980