AUGUSTA, Ga. – There are plenty of perks to being a Masters champion, but the cold, hard cash can’t be overlooked.

The 65 men who made the cut this weekend at Augusta National will split up an $11.5 million purse, up $500,000 from a year ago. While Patrick Reed took home $1.98 million along with a green jacket for his victory last year, the winner this week will pocket $2.07 million while the runner-up will make $1.242 million.

Here’s a look at the prize breakdown for the top 50 places, with everyone finishing 51st and below splitting the remaining purse:

1st: $2,070,000

2nd: $1,242,000

3rd: $782,000

4th: $552,000

5th: $460,000

6th: $414,000

7th: $385,250

8th: $356,500

9th: $333,500

10th: $310,500

11th: $287,500

12th: $264,500

13th: $241,500

14th: $218,500

15th: $207,000

16th: $195,500

17th: $184,000

18th: $172,500

19th: $161,000

20th: $149,500

21st: $138,000

22nd: $128,800

23rd: $119,600

24th: $110,400

25th: $101,200

26th: $92,000

27th: $88,550

28th: $85,100

29th: $81,650

30th: $78,200

31st: $74,750

32nd: $71,300

33rd: $67,850

34th: $64,975

35th: $62,100

36th: $59,225

37th: $56,350

38th: $54,050

39th: $51,750

40th: $49,450

41st: $47,150

42nd: $44,850

43rd: $42,550

44th: $40,250

45th: $37,950

46th: $35,650

47th: $33,350

48th: $31,510

49th: $29,900

50th: $28,980