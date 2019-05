This week's PGA Championship at Bethpage Black will be the 31st time a major championship has been contested in the state of New York.

Here's a look at every PGA and U.S. Open that has been held in the Empire State.

PGA Championships [Year, site, winner]

1916 – Siwanoy Country Club, Eastchester: Jim Barnes

1919 – Engineers Country Club, Roslyn Harbor: Jim Barnes

1921 – Inwood Country Club, Inwood: Walter Hagen

1923 – Pelham Country Club, Pelham Manor: Gene Sarazen

1926 – Salisbury Golf Club [Red Course], East Meadow: Walter Hagen

1930 – Fresh Meadow Country Club, Queens: Tommy Armour

1934 – The Park Country Club, Williamsville: Paul Runyon

1939 – Pomonok Country Club, Flushing: Henry Picard

1980 – Oak Hill Country Club [East Course], Rochester: Jack Nicklaus

1997 – Winged Foot Golf Club [West Course], Mamaroneck: Davis Love III

2003 – Oak Hill Country Club [East Course], Rochester: Shaun Micheel

2013 – Oak Hill Country Club [East Course], Rochester: Jason Dufner

2019 – Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale: TBD

U.S. Opens [Year, site, winner]