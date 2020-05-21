2020 Charles Schwab Challenge TV Schedule

Golf is back! Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, PGA TOUR golf returns with June’s Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. One of the first major sporting events to take place since the pandemic shut down athletic events across the United States, the Charles Schwab Challenge marks the restart of the PGA TOUR season, and features a stacked field including World No. 1 Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Matthew Wolff, Phil Mickelson and more.

The TOUR plans to resume play with the first four events (Charles Schwab Challenge, RBC Heritage, Travelers Championship and Rocket Mortgage Classic) closed to the general public and will implement a robust plan to ensure safety for all. The plan was two months in the making and formed with input from PGA TOUR medical adviser Dr. Tom Hospel and the Federal Coronavirus Task Force, plus other specialists and laboratory directors, and in consultation with other professional sports leagues.

The TOUR will provide masks and sanitizer at tournament sites, part of a significantly enhanced disinfectant and hygiene program. The number of people allowed inside any structure concurrently will be monitored and restricted. Most important will be a comprehensive testing and screening program: Players and caddies will be expected to comply with medical questionnaires, thermal (temperature) readings and RT-PCR nasal swabs. It will start before they travel to tournaments and continue when they arrive. Anyone who presents with an elevated temperature will consult with a tournament physician, and in certain cases go from there to COVID-19 testing. Healthy players and caddies will have access to chartered jets between tournament sites. The plan, all aimed at minimizing risk, will be implemented without taking resources away from local communities.

Watch the Charles Schwab Challenge LIVE on GOLF Channel, as well as via streaming. Join in on the social media conversation by following Golf Channel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Charles Schwab Challenge TV Schedule:

Thursday, June 11

Golf Central Pregame: 11 – NOONPM ET (GOLF)

Round 1: NOON – 4PM ET (GOLF) PGA TOUR Live Featured Groups

Round 1: 4 – 7PM ET (GOLF)

Friday, June 12:

Golf Central Pregame: 2 – 4PM ET (GOLF)

Round 2: 4 – 7PM ET (GOLF)

Saturday, June 13:

Golf Central Pregame: 11AM – 1PM ET (GOLF)

Round 3: 1 – 3PM ET (GOLF)

Round 3: 3 – 6PM ET (CBS)

Sunday, June 14:

Golf Central Pregame: 11AM – 1PM ET (GOLF)

Final Round: 1 – 3PM ET (GOLF)

Final Round: 3 – 6PM ET (CBS)

PGA TOUR LIVE on NBC Sports Gold Streaming Schedule

Thursday, June 11

Round 1: 7:45AM – 4PM ET (PGA TOUR LIVE)

Friday, June 12:

Round 2: 7:45AM – 7PM ET (PGA TOUR LIVE)

Saturday, June 13:

Round 3: 7:45AM –6PM ET (PGA TOUR LIVE)

Sunday, June 14:

Final Round: 7:45AM – 6PM ET (PGA TOUR LIVE)