Cameron Smith can't beat Dustin Johnson, but even DJ didn't do this

AUGUSTA, Ga. – With a scrambling par at the 18th hole, Cameron Smith salvaged an impressive consolation prize on Sunday at the Masters when he became the first player to finish the tournament with four rounds in the 60s (67-68-69-69).

“That's really cool. I had no idea starting today that I needed to do that,” Smith said. “I honestly can't believe it.”

As unbelievable as the accomplishment might be it’s even more surprising that four rounds in the 60s and a 15-under total left Smith five strokes behind winner Dustin Johnson and tied for second place with Sungjae Im.

Smith’s 15-under total would have been good enough to win eight of the last 10 Masters, but Johnson’s performance set a new 72-hole scoring mark.

“Yeah, it would have been cool to do that and win. I was actually saying before I'd take 15 under around here the rest of my career and I might win a couple,” he said. “It's just the way it is. I felt as though I didn't quite have my longest stuff this week, but my scrambling was what kept me in it.”

