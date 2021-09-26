SHEBOYGAN, Wis. – A celebration that had drifted dangerously long was coming to a raucous end when chants of “Brooksie, Brooksie, Brooksie” erupted.

This wasn’t the closing ceremony or the after-party at the Ryder Cup, it was the American team’s press conference and the U.S. side had just capped off a rambling and alcohol-fueled Q&A with a strange request.

“I think before this is all over we should have Brooks and Bryson hug in the middle of the room. To prove how much of a team we are, they are going to hug,” Justin Thomas declared with a wide smile.

DeChambeau and Koepka had become a flashpoint on the PGA Tour in recent months after an awkward exchange at the PGA Championship. At the Memorial, fans joined the fray with chants of “Brooksie” directed at DeChambeau and last month the Tour drew a hard line on “harassing and disruptive behavior” directed at DeChambeau.

Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka hug after Ryder Cup win

But following the U.S.’s commanding 19-9 victory over the Europeans at Whistling Straits, the questions of team unity and camaraderie were put to rest. So much so that Thomas saw his chance.

DeChambeau and Koepka hugged while holding the Ryder Cup with the rest of the team singing, “Why can’t we be friends.”