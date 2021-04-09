AUGUSTA, Ga. – Bryson DeChambeau made some much-needed progress at Augusta National Friday with a second-round 67 that moved him into contention on a course that continues to be an ongoing mystery to him.

“I don't think you can ever figure this place out,” said DeChambeau, who rebounded after an opening 76 and is tied for 17th. “There's so many things going on around here. The wind makes it diabolical. It's flying around through these trees and bouncing off the trees and making it feel into the wind when it should be downwind, and vice versa.”

85th Masters Tournament: Full-field scores | Full coverage

Maybe one of the biggest challenges DeChambeau faces at Augusta National is the club’s decision not to allow players to use the green reading books that have become so important to his routine.

“Not having the help that sometimes I have on the golf course at other venues with greens books and not having the calibration tools that I usually use, it's definitely a test and something I'm willing to stand up to and try and face the challenge and try and conquer it,” he said. “It's an interesting challenge for me, and I love it.”

Statistically not having the green reading books has taken a toll on DeChambeau’s game at the Masters. He’s currently tied for 26th in putts per GIR and he was 32nd in that category last November at Augusta National.