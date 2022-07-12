ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – When Adrian Meronk walked onto the Old Course Tuesday to play his practice round, he had no idea he’d end up posing with Tiger Woods on the Swilken Bridge.

“I had a tee time at 8:35 [a.m.] on the 10th tee, so I showed up to my tee time and Tiger was there on the tee,” the 29-year-old German said. “So, I just asked him if I could join him and he said, ‘Yes, go for it.’ Super lucky, I would say.”

Woods and the 6-foot-6-inch Meronk played the back nine in preparation for the 150th Open Championship. The 29-year-old, who became the first Polish player to win on the DP World Tour two weeks ago at the Irish Open, said Woods offered him some advice during their round, regarding things like sight lines off the tee and pin positions.

Woods, not surprisingly, was Meronk’s “hero growing up,” so Tuesday’s experience was otherworldly. While Woods is a 15-time major winner who has prevailed twice in St. Andrews, this will be Meronk’s second career major start. He missed the cut at this year’s U.S. Open but hopes to add to what has already been a memorable week

“I would never actually think that I'd get to play with Tiger Woods for a few holes. That was amazing,” he said. “Hopefully we can play again on Saturday and Sunday."