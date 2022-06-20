After finishing in the top 5 at the U.S. Open, it’s no surprise that world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 2 Rory McIlroy open as favorites to win this week’s Travelers Championship.

According to PointsBet, Scheffler and McIlroy are co-favorites at +1000 as the Tour heads to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Close behind them is recent PGA champion Justin Thomas, who opens at +1100 for the second-straight week, despite finishing T-37 at The Country Club.

World No. 6 and reigning FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay (+1600) is still on the hunt for his first PGA Tour win of the season. He finished T-14 this past weekend and has five top-5 finishes overall, with his best finish being second at the RBC Heritage in April.

Sam Burns (+1800) is in the midst of his best year on Tour since earning his card in 2019, with three wins (out of four overall), including eight top-10s.

U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick is taking this week off, and T-2 finisher Will Zalatoris will join him after being listed in the initial field announcement.

Here are the favorites for the Travelers Championship:

Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler: +1000

Justin Thomas: +1100

Patrick Cantlay: +1600

Sam Burns: +1800

Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele: +2000

Sungjae Im, Joaquin Niemann, Tony Finau: +3000

Keegan Bradley: +3330

Aaron Wise, Brooks Koepka, Davis Riley, Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood: +4000

Brian Harman, Harold Varner III, Keith Mitchell, Marc Leishman, Mito Pereira, Webb Simpson: +5000

Brendan Steele, Jason Day, Joel Dahmen: +6000

Denny McCarthy, Jason Kokrak, Si Woo Kim: +6600

