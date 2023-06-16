Los Angeles Country Club’s par-3 15th, the shortest hole on the North Course, has become an exciting spot for not only viewers but also players.

On Friday, a third ace was added to this week's U.S. Open total. With 115 yards to the pin, defending U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick took his stance, swung, and made it? The crowd cheered while Fitzpatrick started to walk off the tee box before finally realizing he had just made a hole-in-one.

Fitzpatrick surprises himself with ace on No. 15

Despite the delayed reaction, Fitzpatrick can now add a PGA Tour ace to his resume. Before the U.S. Open, Fitzpatrick had never made a hole-in-one in a Tour-sanctioned event.

It wasn't the first ace of the championship, however. With the hole playing 124 yards on Day 1, Matthieu Pavon recorded the first hole-in-on at the 15th, while Sam Burns was soon to follow.

That was only the third time in U.S. Open history, where two players made aces on the same hole in the same round.

The hole is expected to play under 100 yards in the third round, so the total may continue to rise.