Here is a look at the players who made it through final qualifying and will be competing in the men's third major of the season, the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California, June 15-18.

Walton Heath GC (Old Course), Walton on the Hill, Surrey, England (May 16)

84 participants, 7 qualifying spots

Deon Germishuys (-10)

David Horsey (-9)

Wilco Nienaber (-9)

Ross Fisher (-9)

Matthieu Pavon (-8)

Jens Dantorp (-8)

Alejandro del Rey (-8)

Upcoming final qualifying sites:

Monday, May 22

Ibaraki Golf Club (West Course), Osaka Prefecture, Japan

Bent Tree Country Club & Northwood Club, Dallas, Texas

Monday, June 5