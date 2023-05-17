×

U.S. Open final qualifying: Who advanced to Los Angeles Country Club

Here is a look at the players who made it through final qualifying and will be competing in the men's third major of the season, the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California, June 15-18.

Walton Heath GC (Old Course), Walton on the Hill, Surrey, England (May 16)

84 participants, 7 qualifying spots

  • Deon Germishuys (-10)
  • David Horsey (-9)
  • Wilco Nienaber (-9)
  • Ross Fisher (-9)
  • Matthieu Pavon (-8)
  • Jens Dantorp (-8)
  • Alejandro del Rey (-8)

Upcoming final qualifying sites:

Monday, May 22

  • Ibaraki Golf Club (West Course), Osaka Prefecture, Japan
  • Bent Tree Country Club & Northwood Club, Dallas, Texas

Monday, June 5

  • Lambton Golf & Country Club, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
  • Hillcrest Country Club, Los Angeles, Calif.
  • Pine Tree Golf Club, Boynton Beach, Fla.
  • Hawks Ridge Golf Club, Ball Ground, Ga.
  • Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, Md.
  • Canoe Brook Country Club (North & South Courses), Summit, N.J.
  • Old Chatham Golf Club, Durham, N.C.
  • Brookside Golf & Country Club & The Lakes Golf & Country Club, Columbus, Ohio
  • Springfield (Ohio) Country Club
  • Tacoma Country & Golf Club, Lakewood, Wash.

