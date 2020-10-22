Despite not being an 'athlete,' Kevin Kisner overcomes injury to open Zozo in 66

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Kevin Kisner’s preparation was limited to just nine holes this week at the Zozo Championship because of an injury.

“Trying to be an athlete, just remembered I'm not,” he laughed following a first-round, 6-under 66 that left him tied for third place at Sherwood Country Club, two back of leader Sebastian Munoz.

Specifically, Kisner was doing box jumps when he twisted his left ankle. He explained that he was jumping up when his toe caught the box, which prompted another admission.

“I went and got my feet measured because my toe had been hurting, I thought I was wearing too small of shoes and I was,” he said, sheepishly. “So, I had a size bigger and I think that's why I caught it on the box, because I felt like I had clown shoes on.”

Kisner said his ankle is fine now, though he did have it taped for Round 1. His play on Thursday suggested he had recovered. He birdied seven out of eight holes starting at No. 16 (he began his round on No. 10) and posted his lowest round on the PGA Tour since last season’s playoff opener.