Individual player records for victorious U.S. Ryder Cup team

The U.S. won the 43rd Ryder Cup, 19-9, the largest margin of victory since the Europeans joined the competition in 1979. Here's a look at the individual player records for the victorious team at Whistling Straits.

Player Overall Singles Foursomes Fourballs
Collin Morikawa 4-1-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 2-0-0
Dustin Johnson 5-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0
Bryson DeChambeau 2-0-1 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-1
Brooks Koepka 2-2-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0
Justin Thomas 2-1-1 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-1
Patrick Cantlay 3-0-1 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-1
Tony Finau 1-2-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Xander Schauffele 3-1-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 1-0-0
Jordan Spieth 1-2-1 0-0-1 1-1-0 0-1-0
Harris English 1-2-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Daniel Berger 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0
Scottie Scheffler 2-0-1 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-1

