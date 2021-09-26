The U.S. won the 43rd Ryder Cup, 19-9, the largest margin of victory since the Europeans joined the competition in 1979. Here's a look at the individual player records for the victorious team at Whistling Straits.
|Player
|Overall
|Singles
|Foursomes
|Fourballs
|Collin Morikawa
|4-1-0
|0-1-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|Dustin Johnson
|5-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|Bryson DeChambeau
|2-0-1
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-1
|Brooks Koepka
|2-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|Justin Thomas
|2-1-1
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-1
|Patrick Cantlay
|3-0-1
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-1
|Tony Finau
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Xander Schauffele
|3-1-0
|0-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|Jordan Spieth
|1-2-1
|0-0-1
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|Harris English
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Daniel Berger
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Scottie Scheffler
|2-0-1
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-1