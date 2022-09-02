If you thought Rory McIlroy’s first round scorecard at the Tour Championship last week was eclectic, you’re going to be dumbfounded by this one.

Let’s set the stage: it’s the first round of Made in HimmerLand – this week’s DP World Tour stop – and Canadian Aaron Cockerill is off to a solid start. The 30-year-old makes the turn at 3 under and bogey-free through the front nine.

Then, things start going sideways.

Cockerill’s back nine starts like this: Bogey, par, bogey, double bogey, par, par, ace.

An ace? Yep, you read that right. After jumping to 1 over, Cockerill teed up at the 128-yard par-3 16th and notched a hole-in-one – his second in a week.

“It was awesome,” Cockerill said of the first ace at last week’s Omega European Masters. “I’ve not had a hole-in-one in a few years.”

Two aces in a week? Wow! Cool story – if that was the end of this one.

On the following hole, the par-4 17th, Cockerill went from cloud nine to a muddy ditch, carding a quadruple-bogey 8. He closed with another bogey.

Final tally? A 4-over 75, including an ace, three birdies, three bogeys, a double and a quad.

A not-too-terrible but certainly odd day on the course, all things considered, but the real kicker of this story is what happened after: Cockerill was too caught up in the excitement and forgot to sign his scorecard.

“Can confirm 2 aces in 7 days is pretty cool, although I didn’t exactly ‘validate’ it on the next,” Cockerill said on Twitter. “And with some hole in one chatter in the recording area, I forgot to sign my card and got DQ’d.”

Quad bogey aside, the two aces in a week would’ve been something for the history books. Alas, the round will technically never exist in the DP World Tour’s eyes.

It was an ace to remember, or was it just a fever dream?