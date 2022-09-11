Adam Scott a leader for underdog International team: 'I feel a responsibility'

VIRGINIA WATER, England – Given the International side’s record in the Presidents Cup, there’s nothing new about playing the role of underdog, but this year captain Trevor Immelman has leaned into the concept.

Having lost many key players to LIV Golf, including Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann, Immelman picked five rookies with his six captain’s picks and has acknowledged that the American team will be the heavy favorite next week at Quail Hollow. There is, however, a path to victory, at least according to International veteran Adam Scott.

“It probably sounds far off, but I think the most important thing is the 12 of us take a mindset to the course of complete freedom, whatever trigger you need to do that,” Scott said. “Whatever resonates with the 12 individuals to go out and play as free as possible. If that can happen, over 18-hole match play, it’s a bit of a sprint and if we can lift and get most of our guys playing to their potential for 18 holes we can win.”

Scott, who will play his 10th Presidents Cup next week, made earning a spot on this year’s team a priority when Immelman was named captain and he will be the on-course leader of the International side, a role he’s held the last few matches.

“As far as speaking up, if Trevor wants me to speak up in front of the team that’s up to him,” Scott said Sunday at the BMW PGA Championship. “As far as playing, I feel a responsibility of going out and winning points as an older guy. You’re looking for a guy like me to be guaranteeing points, that’s easily said and not easily done. Give the rest of the team confidence, that’s the best thing I can do.”