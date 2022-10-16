×

Adrian Otaegui enjoys 6-shot win at Andalucia Masters

SOTOGRANDE, Spain — Adrian Otaegui cruised in the final round to win the Andalucia Masters by six shots for his first home victory on Sunday.

The Spaniard had four birdies and only one bogey in a 3-under 68 that left him at 19 under after four rounds — seven shots better than the previous record at the famed Valderrama golf course.

“I’m very proud,” the 29-year-old Otaegui said. “I feel so happy to have my first win in Spain, in front of those crowds, on my favorite golf course in Spain. Just unbelievable.”

Sweden’s Joakim Lagergren (68) was second, three shots ahead of third-place Min Woo Lee of Australia (70).

It was the fourth European tour title for Otaegui, who entered the final round with a comfortable six-shot lead.

“I just tried to play my game,” Otaegui said. “[I] just tried to beat the others, just tried to stay focused and play every single hole with the same intensity. That was the goal today.”

