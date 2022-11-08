×

Angel Cabrera convicted of another assault, will serve an additional 28 months in jail

Getty Images

Two-time major champion Angel Cabrera has been convicted of another assault. 

In 2021, the 53-year-old Argentine was sentenced to two years in prison for assaulting his former partner, Cecilia Torres. 

And on Monday, Cabrera was given an additional 28 months in jail after being found guilty of assaulting Micaela Escudero, according to the  Agence France Presse. He will serve both sentences concurrently. 

"Many say prison is bad, but it's not the case, prison has done me good," Cabrera said during the trial, according to local press.

Last year, Cabrera was arrested in Brazil and was extradited to Argentina to face several charges. Cabrera's former wife, Silva Rivadero, filed two charges against him. Torres, another one of Cabrera's former partners, claimed Cabrera punched her, threatened her and tried to run her over with his car in 2016. He was convicted in July 2021. 

Cabrera won the 2007 U.S. Open at Oakmont and the 2009 Masters. He is the only South American to have won either. He also lost in a playoff at the 2013 Masters to Adam Scott. 

