APGA Tour pro Ryan Alford holes out for eagle on first-ever PGA Tour hole

Getty Images

Ryan Alford's first-ever PGA Tour round was already going to be unforgettable no matter his results. But nobody could have predicted what occurred on his first hole. 

Alford's opening tee shot soared 295 yards left to the rough, almost landing on Torrey Pines' South Course's sixth hole. However, with his next swing, he shook off that mishap by holing out for eagle from 176 yards. 

Alford, a 25-year-old from Louisiana, is an APGA Tour pro who was given an exemption to this week's Farmers Insurance Open. Alford was a high-school teammate of two-time PGA Tour winner Sam Burns. 

Full-field scores from Farmers Insurance Open

Alford finished Round 1 with a 5-over 77 and sits T-145, 136 spots lower than Burns, who shot a 5-under 67, on the leaderboard. But just getting a chance to play on the PGA Tour was a dream come true for Alford, even though his opening hole still may not feel real. 

