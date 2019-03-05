Arnold Palmer Invitational odds: Defending champ McIlroy the favorite

Rory McIlroy, the defending champion of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, is the favorite to repeat at Bay Hill this week. Here is list of complete odds to win:

Player Odds
Rory McIlroy 7/1
Justin Rose 10/1
Brooks Koepka 12/1
Rickie Fowler 12/1
Jason Day 14/1
Bryson DeChambeau 16/1
Hideki Matsuyama 20/1
Francesco Molinari 25/1
Marc Leishman 25/1
Tommy Fleetwood 25/1
Patrick Reed 30/1
Phil Mickelson 40/1
Ian Poulter 40/1
Louis Oosthuizen 40/1
Charles Howell III 40/1
Bubba Watson 40/1
Billy Horschel 40/1
Keegan Bradley 50/1
Rafael Cabrera Bello 50/1
Henrik Stenson 50/1
Lucas Glover 50/1
Daniel Berger 60/1
Zach Johnson 60/1
Tyrrell Hatton 60/1
Si Woo Kim 60/1
Haotong Li 60/1
Jason Kokrak 60/1
Michael Thompson 60/1
J.B. Holmes 80/1
Brandt Snedeker 80/1
Byeong Hun An 80/1
Cameron Champ 80/1
Matthew Fitzpatrick 80/1
Luke List 80/1
Kevin Kisner 80/1
Adam Hadwin 80/1
Charl Schwartzel 80/1
Matt Wallace 80/1
Keith Mitchell 80/1
Sungjae Im 100/1
Aaron Wise 100/1
Shane Lowry 100/1
Kevin Na 100/1
Scott Piercy 100/1
Ryan Moore 100/1
Talor Gooch 100/1
Matt Every 100/1
Charley Hoffman 100/1
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 100/1
Thorbjorn Olesen 125/1
Beau Hossler 125/1
Abraham Ancer 125/1
Danny Willett 125/1
Joaquin Niemann 150/1
Patrick Rodgers 150/1
Danny Lee 150/1
Jhonattan Vegas 150/1
Bud Cauley 150/1
J.T. Poston 150/1
Sung Kang 150/1
Martin Kaymer 150/1
Graeme McDowell 150/1
Martin Laird 150/1
Chesson Hadley 150/1
Austin Cook 150/1
C.T. Pan 150/1
Harold Varner III 150/1
Brian Gay 150/1
Bill Haas 200/1
Eddie Pepperell 200/1
Pat Perez 200/1
Brian Harman 200/1
Sam Burns 200/1
Jimmy Walker 200/1
Stewart Cink 200/1
Sam Horsfield 200/1
Steve Stricker 200/1
Vijay Singh 200/1
Jason Dufner 200/1
Field 12/1

