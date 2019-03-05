Arnold Palmer Invitational odds: Defending champ McIlroy the favorite

Rory McIlroy, the defending champion of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, is the favorite to repeat at Bay Hill this week. Here is list of complete odds to win:
|Player
|Odds
|Rory McIlroy
|7/1
|Justin Rose
|10/1
|Brooks Koepka
|12/1
|Rickie Fowler
|12/1
|Jason Day
|14/1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|16/1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|20/1
|Francesco Molinari
|25/1
|Marc Leishman
|25/1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|25/1
|Patrick Reed
|30/1
|Phil Mickelson
|40/1
|Ian Poulter
|40/1
|Louis Oosthuizen
|40/1
|Charles Howell III
|40/1
|Bubba Watson
|40/1
|Billy Horschel
|40/1
|Keegan Bradley
|50/1
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|50/1
|Henrik Stenson
|50/1
|Lucas Glover
|50/1
|Daniel Berger
|60/1
|Zach Johnson
|60/1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|60/1
|Si Woo Kim
|60/1
|Haotong Li
|60/1
|Jason Kokrak
|60/1
|Michael Thompson
|60/1
|J.B. Holmes
|80/1
|Brandt Snedeker
|80/1
|Byeong Hun An
|80/1
|Cameron Champ
|80/1
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|80/1
|Luke List
|80/1
|Kevin Kisner
|80/1
|Adam Hadwin
|80/1
|Charl Schwartzel
|80/1
|Matt Wallace
|80/1
|Keith Mitchell
|80/1
|Sungjae Im
|100/1
|Aaron Wise
|100/1
|Shane Lowry
|100/1
|Kevin Na
|100/1
|Scott Piercy
|100/1
|Ryan Moore
|100/1
|Talor Gooch
|100/1
|Matt Every
|100/1
|Charley Hoffman
|100/1
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|100/1
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|125/1
|Beau Hossler
|125/1
|Abraham Ancer
|125/1
|Danny Willett
|125/1
|Joaquin Niemann
|150/1
|Patrick Rodgers
|150/1
|Danny Lee
|150/1
|Jhonattan Vegas
|150/1
|Bud Cauley
|150/1
|J.T. Poston
|150/1
|Sung Kang
|150/1
|Martin Kaymer
|150/1
|Graeme McDowell
|150/1
|Martin Laird
|150/1
|Chesson Hadley
|150/1
|Austin Cook
|150/1
|C.T. Pan
|150/1
|Harold Varner III
|150/1
|Brian Gay
|150/1
|Bill Haas
|200/1
|Eddie Pepperell
|200/1
|Pat Perez
|200/1
|Brian Harman
|200/1
|Sam Burns
|200/1
|Jimmy Walker
|200/1
|Stewart Cink
|200/1
|Sam Horsfield
|200/1
|Steve Stricker
|200/1
|Vijay Singh
|200/1
|Jason Dufner
|200/1
|Field
|12/1