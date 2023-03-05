Arnold Palmer Invitational payout: Kurt Kitayama's first win a lucrative one

Kurt Kitayama had a successful 2021-22 season. He played in 24 PGA Tour events, had a couple of runner-up finishes and a third-place showing, and made over $2.5 million.

Sunday, he got his first Tour win and with it, $3.6 million. Kitayama captured the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a designated – and very lucrative – event (even a four-way tie for fourth paid out $800,000). The haul pushed Kitayama's season total, which includes a second-place finish at the CJ Cup last October, to over $5 million.

Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at Bay Hill: