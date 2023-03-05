×

Arnold Palmer Invitational payout: Kurt Kitayama's first win a lucrative one

Kurt Kitayama had a successful 2021-22 season. He played in 24 PGA Tour events, had a couple of runner-up finishes and a third-place showing, and made over $2.5 million.

Sunday, he got his first Tour win and with it, $3.6 million. Kitayama captured the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a designated – and very lucrative – event (even a four-way tie for fourth paid out $800,000). The haul pushed Kitayama's season total, which includes a second-place finish at the CJ Cup last October, to over $5 million.

Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at Bay Hill:

Finish

Player

FedEx 

  Earnings ($)

1

Kurt Kitayama

550.00

3,600,000.00

T2

Harris English

257.50

1,780,000.00

T2

Rory McIlroy

257.50

1,780,000.00

T4

Patrick Cantlay

113.75

800,000.00

T4

Tyrrell Hatton

113.75

800,000.00

T4

Scottie Scheffler

113.75

800,000.00

T4

Jordan Spieth

113.75

800,000.00

T8

Trey Mullinax

86.00

605,000.00

T8

Davis Riley

86.00

605,000.00

T10

Keegan Bradley

71.25

485,000.00

T10

Jason Day

71.25

485,000.00

T10

Viktor Hovland

71.25

485,000.00

T10

Cameron Young

71.25

485,000.00

T14

Pierceson Coody

-

325,000.00

T14

Matt Fitzpatrick

55.57

325,000.00

T14

Ryan Fox

-

325,000.00

T14

Ben Griffin

55.57

325,000.00

T14

Max Homa

55.57

325,000.00

T14

Francesco Molinari

55.57

325,000.00

T14

Sahith Theegala

55.57

325,000.00

T21

Sungjae Im

46.46

226,333.34

T21

Corey Conners

46.46

226,333.33

T21

Justin Thomas

46.46

226,333.33

T24

Thomas Detry

36.83

163,000.00

T24

Tony Finau

36.83

163,000.00

T24

Keith Mitchell

36.83

163,000.00

T24

Webb Simpson

36.83

163,000.00

T24

Justin Suh

36.83

163,000.00

T24

Adam Svensson

36.83

163,000.00

T24

Ludvig Aberg - a

-

 

T31

Rickie Fowler

28.33

131,000.00

T31

Adam Schenk

28.33

131,000.00

T31

Adam Scott

28.33

131,000.00

T34

Aaron Baddeley

22.66

109,000.00

T34

Wyndham Clark

22.66

109,000.00

T34

Tom Kim

22.66

109,000.00

T34

Andrew Putnam

22.66

109,000.00

T34

Danny Willett

22.66

109,000.00

T39

Si Woo Kim

13.03

70,028.58

T39

Brendon Todd

13.03

70,028.58

T39

Luke Donald

13.03

70,028.57

T39

Emiliano Grillo

13.03

70,028.57

T39

S.H. Kim

13.03

70,028.57

T39

Chris Kirk

13.03

70,028.57

T39

Martin Laird

13.03

70,028.57

T39

Taylor Montgomery

13.03

70,028.57

T39

Taylor Moore

13.03

70,028.57

T39

Matthew NeSmith

13.03

70,028.57

T39

Jon Rahm

13.03

70,028.57

T39

Xander Schauffele

13.03

70,028.57

T39

Robby Shelton

13.03

70,028.57

T39

Kyle Westmoreland

13.03

70,028.57

T53

Padraig Harrington

6.58

46,950.00

T53

Russell Henley

6.58

46,950.00

T53

K.H. Lee

6.58

46,950.00

T53

Ryan Palmer

6.58

46,950.00

T53

Aaron Rai

6.58

46,950.00

T53

Ben Taylor

6.58

46,950.00

T53

Davis Thompson

6.58

46,950.00

T53

Will Zalatoris

6.58

46,950.00

T61

Tommy Fleetwood

5.10

44,400.00

T61

Mackenzie Hughes

5.10

44,400.00

T61

Alex Noren

5.10

44,400.00

T61

Greyson Sigg

5.10

44,400.00

T65

Cole Hammer

-

43,200.00

T65

David Lipsky

4.42

43,200.00

67

Shane Lowry

4.08

42,600.00

T68

Zach Johnson

3.74

42,000.00

T68

Greg Koch

-

42,000.00

T70

Will Gordon

3.34

41,200.00

T70

David Lingmerth

3.34

41,200.00

72

Seamus Power

3.17

40,600.00

