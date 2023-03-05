Arnold Palmer Invitational payout: Kurt Kitayama's first win a lucrative one

Kurt Kitayama had a successful 2021-22 season. He played in 24 PGA Tour events, had a couple of runner-up finishes and a third-place showing, and made over $2.5 million.
Sunday, he got his first Tour win and with it, $3.6 million. Kitayama captured the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a designated – and very lucrative – event (even a four-way tie for fourth paid out $800,000). The haul pushed Kitayama's season total, which includes a second-place finish at the CJ Cup last October, to over $5 million.
Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at Bay Hill:
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|
1
|
Kurt Kitayama
|
550.00
|
3,600,000.00
|
T2
|
Harris English
|
257.50
|
1,780,000.00
|
T2
|
Rory McIlroy
|
257.50
|
1,780,000.00
|
T4
|
Patrick Cantlay
|
113.75
|
800,000.00
|
T4
|
Tyrrell Hatton
|
113.75
|
800,000.00
|
T4
|
Scottie Scheffler
|
113.75
|
800,000.00
|
T4
|
Jordan Spieth
|
113.75
|
800,000.00
|
T8
|
Trey Mullinax
|
86.00
|
605,000.00
|
T8
|
Davis Riley
|
86.00
|
605,000.00
|
T10
|
Keegan Bradley
|
71.25
|
485,000.00
|
T10
|
Jason Day
|
71.25
|
485,000.00
|
T10
|
Viktor Hovland
|
71.25
|
485,000.00
|
T10
|
Cameron Young
|
71.25
|
485,000.00
|
T14
|
Pierceson Coody
|
-
|
325,000.00
|
T14
|
Matt Fitzpatrick
|
55.57
|
325,000.00
|
T14
|
Ryan Fox
|
-
|
325,000.00
|
T14
|
Ben Griffin
|
55.57
|
325,000.00
|
T14
|
Max Homa
|
55.57
|
325,000.00
|
T14
|
Francesco Molinari
|
55.57
|
325,000.00
|
T14
|
Sahith Theegala
|
55.57
|
325,000.00
|
T21
|
Sungjae Im
|
46.46
|
226,333.34
|
T21
|
Corey Conners
|
46.46
|
226,333.33
|
T21
|
Justin Thomas
|
46.46
|
226,333.33
|
T24
|
Thomas Detry
|
36.83
|
163,000.00
|
T24
|
Tony Finau
|
36.83
|
163,000.00
|
T24
|
Keith Mitchell
|
36.83
|
163,000.00
|
T24
|
Webb Simpson
|
36.83
|
163,000.00
|
T24
|
Justin Suh
|
36.83
|
163,000.00
|
T24
|
Adam Svensson
|
36.83
|
163,000.00
|
T24
|
Ludvig Aberg - a
|
-
|
|
T31
|
Rickie Fowler
|
28.33
|
131,000.00
|
T31
|
Adam Schenk
|
28.33
|
131,000.00
|
T31
|
Adam Scott
|
28.33
|
131,000.00
|
T34
|
Aaron Baddeley
|
22.66
|
109,000.00
|
T34
|
Wyndham Clark
|
22.66
|
109,000.00
|
T34
|
Tom Kim
|
22.66
|
109,000.00
|
T34
|
Andrew Putnam
|
22.66
|
109,000.00
|
T34
|
Danny Willett
|
22.66
|
109,000.00
|
T39
|
Si Woo Kim
|
13.03
|
70,028.58
|
T39
|
Brendon Todd
|
13.03
|
70,028.58
|
T39
|
Luke Donald
|
13.03
|
70,028.57
|
T39
|
Emiliano Grillo
|
13.03
|
70,028.57
|
T39
|
S.H. Kim
|
13.03
|
70,028.57
|
T39
|
Chris Kirk
|
13.03
|
70,028.57
|
T39
|
Martin Laird
|
13.03
|
70,028.57
|
T39
|
Taylor Montgomery
|
13.03
|
70,028.57
|
T39
|
Taylor Moore
|
13.03
|
70,028.57
|
T39
|
Matthew NeSmith
|
13.03
|
70,028.57
|
T39
|
Jon Rahm
|
13.03
|
70,028.57
|
T39
|
Xander Schauffele
|
13.03
|
70,028.57
|
T39
|
Robby Shelton
|
13.03
|
70,028.57
|
T39
|
Kyle Westmoreland
|
13.03
|
70,028.57
|
T53
|
Padraig Harrington
|
6.58
|
46,950.00
|
T53
|
Russell Henley
|
6.58
|
46,950.00
|
T53
|
K.H. Lee
|
6.58
|
46,950.00
|
T53
|
Ryan Palmer
|
6.58
|
46,950.00
|
T53
|
Aaron Rai
|
6.58
|
46,950.00
|
T53
|
Ben Taylor
|
6.58
|
46,950.00
|
T53
|
Davis Thompson
|
6.58
|
46,950.00
|
T53
|
Will Zalatoris
|
6.58
|
46,950.00
|
T61
|
Tommy Fleetwood
|
5.10
|
44,400.00
|
T61
|
Mackenzie Hughes
|
5.10
|
44,400.00
|
T61
|
Alex Noren
|
5.10
|
44,400.00
|
T61
|
Greyson Sigg
|
5.10
|
44,400.00
|
T65
|
Cole Hammer
|
-
|
43,200.00
|
T65
|
David Lipsky
|
4.42
|
43,200.00
|
67
|
Shane Lowry
|
4.08
|
42,600.00
|
T68
|
Zach Johnson
|
3.74
|
42,000.00
|
T68
|
Greg Koch
|
-
|
42,000.00
|
T70
|
Will Gordon
|
3.34
|
41,200.00
|
T70
|
David Lingmerth
|
3.34
|
41,200.00
|
72
|
Seamus Power
|
3.17
|
40,600.00