Asian Tour makes stop in England with LIV Golf spots on the line

While all the fuss is over the newly announced field for the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event next week in London, there are still six spot to be filled.

Five of those vacancies will be earned this week on the Asian Tour, as it plays its second "International Series" event at Slaley Hall in England. The series is part of a $300 million infusion to the tour, courtesy LIV Golf Investments, which is backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. These events are separate from the eight LIV Golf Invitational Series events, which feature 48-man fields playing for $25 million purses.

Five players who were not announced as part of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event, June 9-11, can earn spots into the lucrative event via the Slaley Hall stop. The Asian Tour field in England includes a few players who are on the inaugural Invitational Series field list. They include former U.S. Open winner Graeme McDowell and former U.S. Amateur champions Peter Uihlein and Andy Ogletree.

This event offers a $2 million purse, which is on par with this week's DP World Tour event in Germany and well above the $750,000 that the Korn Ferry Tour is offering. None of those players were eligible for the PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament.

