AT&T Byron Nelson moving to TPC Craig Ranch in 2021

The AT&T Byron Nelson is once again on the move.

After an abbreviated stint at Trinity Forest, one that was further shortened by the cancellation of this year's event because of the coronavirus, the tournament will move to TPC Craig Ranch beginning in 2021 as part of a five-year agreement.

Located in McKinney, Texas, TPC Craig Ranch hosted the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in 2008 and 2012 and has been a regular Q-School host site in the years since. According to a Dallas Morning News report, it was chosen as the new site over TPC Four Seasons, which was the sole host course from 2008-17.

"From a competitive standpoint, we've received incredibly positive feedback already from PGA Tour players on the new venue," said tournament director Jon Drago. "Between this and the world-class amenities that Collin County has to offer to our fans, Tour players and their families, we think the location will be a huge hit."

The move in 2018 to Trinity Forest, an unconventional layout from Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw located minutes from downtown Dallas, was expected to usher in a new era for the tournament. But instead the event was plagued by bad weather and weak fields, raising fewer charitable dollars than other recent editions at Four Seasons. This year was already expected to be the final edition at Trinity Forest, but the tournament was one of several removed from the Tour schedule last month because of the ongoing pandemic.

The tournament has been held the week before the PGA Championship each of the last two years. While 2021 event dates have not yet been confirmed, the tournament is expected to remain in its current May slot next year.