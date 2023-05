AT&T Byron Nelson payout: Jason Day earns biggest check since '16 Players

Jason Day earned his first PGA Tour win in five years on Sunday at the AT&T Byron Nelson and with it, he collected his largest check since the 2016 Players Championship.

Day pocketed $1.71 million for his 13th career PGA Tour victory and crossed the $55 million mark in Tour earnings. He remains ninth on the all-time list, less than $2 million behind Matt Kuchar. Day made $1.89 million for his Players triumph and $1.8 million for his 2015 PGA Championship win, the only two times he's earned more on Tour than on Sunday.

Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at TPC Craig Ranch.