Big Sunday could bring LPGA promotions at Symetra Tour Championship

A big finish Sunday can make the year for so many players in position to earn promotions to the LPGA at the Symetra Tour Championship in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Take Sophia Popov and Dewi Weber.

Popov entered the week 26th on the Symetra Tour’s Volvik Race for the Card money list, Weber at 27th, but they are both positioned to play themselves on to the LPGA.

The top 10 on the money list at the final round’s conclusion will earn LPGA tour cards.

With 3-under 69s Saturday, Popov and Weber both moved into a tie for third in the championship, one shot behind co-leaders Sierra Sims (69) and Laura Wearn (69), who are 12 under overall.

Popov and Weber need to win to have a chance to crack the top 10 in money.

Full-field scores from the Symetra Tour Championship

Current Symetra Tour money list

“So, really, for me, it’s about going at flags tomorrow, be as aggressive as I can be, and then a little more aggressive with my putts,” Popov said. “Really need to make some crucial putts tomorrow.”

Maria Parra, 20th on the money list, will earn an LPGA tour card with a victory. She starts Sunday two shots off the lead. Casey Danielson, 22nd on the money list, can give herself a chance at an LPGA promotion with a victory. She’s four shots back.

Co-leaders Sims and Wearn are too far back on the money list to win tour cards on Sunday, but there’s still a lot on the line with a $37,500 first-place check up for grabs, as well as positioning for 2020 Symetra Tour status and Q-Series exemptions.