Chez Reavie's up and down from the Tip O'Neill bunker may have been the shot of the day for a professional on Thursday at the American Express.

But it was actually an amateur who produced the day's best highlight.

Laurent Hurtubise, an amateur golfer who was born with one arm, made this ace on the fourth hole of the PGA West Stadium Course.

“That was the coolest experience I’ve had on the golf course,” Laurent's playing partner Troy Merritt told PGATour.com.

And that's coming from a guy who's won three times.

Greg Chalmers, who was also in the group, added:

"We all went up in celebration and Laurent went ballistic and maybe let out a few choice words, but who could blame him? It was an incredible shot."