Brendon Todd did just enough to win for the second time in as many starts during a Monday conclusion to the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

Todd shared the lead with Vaughn Taylor when play was suspended because of darkness on Sunday, a day during which the leaders played 32 holes after heavy rains pushed the tournament start to Friday. Todd promptly broke that tie with a 20-foot birdie putt on No. 15 when play resumed, then held on for a one-shot victory at 20 under par over Taylor, Carlos Ortiz and Adam Long.

A winner on the PGA Tour in 2014, Todd endured a long road back to the big stage after battling full-swing yips and losing his status. But he broke through for his second career win two weeks ago at the Bermuda Championship and now becomes the first player to win consecutive PGA Tour events since Bryson DeChambeau captured the first two postseason events in 2018.

"I think I've been playing well for a while," Todd said. "The confidence that gave me, winning in Bermuda and putting up four rounds in the 60s, it's natural to take that confidence to the next event. I was able to do that, and I'm really happy about it."

Todd missed a short par putt on No. 16 and was still nursing a one-shot lead when he missed the 18th green with his final approach. But a deft pitch from the rough, combined with Taylor's 15-foot birdie try coming up one roll short, sealed the victory.

The win adds another year to his Tour exemption, which will now run through 2023, and ensures he'll return to the Masters next spring for the first time since 2015.

"It was hard. I had to really dig deep and just trust the feelings I had in my game all week," Todd said. "It's incredible. I'm just overcome with emotion right now. The whole final round was much more nerve-wracking than Bermuda. ... This one's really special."

Hoping to become the first Mexican to win on Tour since 1978, Ortiz had only one hole to go when play resumed Monday, and he parred the difficult 18th after missing the fairway. Long had three holes to play, and notched his best result since his maiden victory in Palm Springs last January.