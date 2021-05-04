Brendon Todd the latest PGA Tour player to WD because of positive COVID-19 test

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Brendon Todd became the fifth player in two weeks to test positive for COVID-19 and withdraw from a PGA Tour event.

Four players were forced to withdraw from last week’s Valspar Championship – Tyrrell Hatton, Sepp Straka, Will Gordon and Brice Garnett – after testing positive.

The Tour informed players last month that they planned to stop onsite testing at events in July but that timeline has been altered according to various sources to continue testing through August.

The circuit also announced that any player or caddie who is fully vaccinated will be exempt from testing.

Todd will be replaced in the field at the Wells Fargo Championship by J.J. Spaun.