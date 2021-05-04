Brendon Todd the latest PGA Tour player to WD because of positive COVID-19 test

Getty Images

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Brendon Todd became the fifth player in two weeks to test positive for COVID-19 and withdraw from a PGA Tour event.

Four players were forced to withdraw from last week’s Valspar Championship – Tyrrell Hatton, Sepp Straka, Will Gordon and Brice Garnett – after testing positive.

The Tour informed players last month that they planned to stop onsite testing at events in July but that timeline has been altered according to various sources to continue testing through August.

Wells Fargo Championship: Full-field tee times | Full coverage

The circuit also announced that any player or caddie who is fully vaccinated will be exempt from testing.

Todd will be replaced in the field at the Wells Fargo Championship by J.J. Spaun.

More articles like this

Brendon Todd
Golf Central

Watch: Todd shanks tee shot on par-3 17th

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

You never want to shank a tee shot. You definitely don't want to shank it when water is all around the green.

Brendon Todd
Fantasy Central

Def. champ not betting favorite in Bermuda

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Brendon Todd is the defending champion of this week's Bermuda Championship and the only top-50 player in the field.
News & Opinion

It's time that Comeback POY award makes comeback

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

The Comeback Player of the Year award needs a ... comeback. It's time to give Brendon Todd his due after the season he just had.