It'll take another day to decide a winner at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

After heavy rains washed out all play on Thursday, tournament officials have been playing catch-up all weekend along the Mexican coast. That meant more than 30 holes Sunday the leaders, who began third-round play in the morning and will now return to the course at 7:30 a.m. ET Monday with Brendon Todd and Vaughn Taylor tied for the lead.

Todd started the final round with a one-shot lead and is in search of his second win in as many starts after capturing the Bermuda Championship earlier this month. He's at 20 under and will face a 20-foot birdie putt on No. 15 when play resumes.

"I feel great about my game," Todd said. "Really happy to have a chance to win this tournament coming off the win in Bermuda. Just excited to tee it up in the morning and see if we can't get another W."

Todd had a two-shot lead after rolling in a birdie on No. 12, but he failed to birdie the par-5 13th, the easiest hole on the course, and bogeyed No. 14 to drop back into a share of the lead. Taylor will return to a 5-foot par putt on the short 15th as he looks for his fourth career PGA Tour win and first since the 2016 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Mayakoba Golf Classic: Full-field scores | Full coverage

One shot off the lead are Harris English, whose most recent victory came at Mayakoba five years ago, and Mexico's Carlos Ortiz. English will have a birdie putt on No. 15 when play resumes, while Ortiz has only No. 18 left to play.

In search of his maiden PGA Tour victory in front of partisan crowds, Ortiz was 5 under on the final round despite starting with a double bogey on No. 1. While his playing partners opted to play the final hole and complete the tournament in waning daylight, Ortiz chose to stay back on the tee and will face the most difficult hole on El Camaleon shortly after sunrise.

Ortiz is looking to become the first Mexican to win on Tour since Victor Regalado in 1978.

"Even from the last shot (on No. 17) it was hard to see. Putts were even hard to read," Ortiz said. "I still have a chance, so I'm just going to wait and play early in the morning."

Alone in fifth place at 18 under, two shots back with three holes remaining, is reigning Desert Classic champion Adam Long. The day's best round came from defending champ Matt Kuchar, who shot a final-round 62 that included an ace on No. 8 to finish the week in a tie for 14th at 12 under.

A total of 12 players out of the 82 who made the cut will return to complete play Monday morning. This will be the first Monday finish at Mayakoba since 2015, when Graeme McDowell defeated Russell Knox and Jason Bohn in a playoff.