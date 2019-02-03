Brooke Henderson is withdrawing from the ISPS Handa Vic Open due to illness.

The Vic Open features a unique format, with men and women competing on the same courses for the same prize money ($1.1 million for each gender) in Victoria, Australia. The European Tour, PGA Tour of Australasia, the LPGA and Australian Ladies Professional Golf are all sanctioning the event.

With Henderson’s withdrawal, the Vic Open will feature four of the top 50 in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings: No 6 Minjee Lee, No. 8 Georgia Hall, No. 22 Charley Hull and No. 41 Pernilla Lindberg.

Joining them as headliners are Hall of Famers Karrie Webb and Laura Davies, along with Paula Creamer, Catriona Matthew and Morgan Pressel.

Geoff Ogilvy, Andrew “Beef” Johnston and Ryo Ishikawa are among the male headliners.