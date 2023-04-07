AUGUSTA, Ga. – Brooks Koepka was asked again after the round Friday about his role in a rules controversy over whether he and caddie Ricky Elliott gave advice to a fellow playing competitor.

The Masters rules committee on Thursday absolved Koepka and Elliott of any wrongdoing, saying in a statement that “all involved were adamant that no advice was given or requested.”

Video replays appeared to show Elliott mouthing “5” toward Gary Woodland’s caddie Brennan Little while returning Koepka’s club to his bag on the 15th hole. Koepka said that he was questioned after his second round Friday about his own actions – about how when he removed his glove, all five of his fingers were extended in what might be construed as a signal.

Full-field scores from the 87th Masters Tournament

“I don’t know if you’re supposed to take your glove off with your fist closed or what now,” Koepka said with a laugh.

“The last thing I’m going to do is give it to Gary Woodland, the [2019] U.S. Open champ,” Koepka continued. “And the funny part about it is, I think if he would have known we were hitting 5, he would have hit 6 because I don’t think Gary is that short and he’s 10 [yards] in front of me.”

Golf Central ANGC: No penalty related to Koepka, caddie Augusta National said there was no rules breach regarding an incident with Brooks Koepka and his caddie on No. 15.

Woodland was measured 22 yards ahead of Koepka on that hole. Given that distance gap and the similar yardage they carry their clubs, Woodland confirmed that he would have hit 6-iron – not 5-iron – had he known about Koepka’s club choice. That likely would have put him in the middle of the pond, he said.

Instead, both players wound up about 20 feet behind the hole, putting for eagle on the reachable par 5.

Only when they were walking toward the green did they discuss club selection, Koepka said.

"They asked us what we hit walking down the fairway," he said, "so they had no idea."

Added Woodland: “Luckily for me, I didn’t know what he hit. That’s the end of it. I didn’t hear anything, or I didn’t see anything. My caddie didn’t hear anything or see anything, either.”

Elliott was not available for comment after the round.

“I don’t think anybody is trying to get an advantage from anybody at the end of the day,” Woodland said. “We’re all trying to beat each other. It was an unfortunate situation.”