Brooks Koepka might not have watched a single shot of the U.S. Open, but he definitely found out what happened.

Koepka, a two-time U.S. Open champion, had nothing but praise for the newest winner of golf’s toughest test, saying Tuesday that Bryson DeChambeau has “done a good job” of maximizing the tools at his disposal.

“He’s always had speed,” Koepka said in advance of the CJ Cup, where he’ll be making his first start in two months, “but he’s pushing it to that next level, finding the boundaries of how far he can actually hit it and play with it, and he’s done a good job of that. He’s hitting it a mile.”

Golf Central 'A million times better': Koepka details injuries Brooks Koepka on Tuesday revealed the extent of his injuries that have caused him to tumble out of the top 10 in the world rankings.

Over the past few years Koepka has jousted with DeChambeau on social media, but he said that DeChambeau’s transformation has been “cool to see.”

“Hey, it’s something he’s found that’s working for him,” he said. “It’s cool to see, just kind of as a fan of the game. I don’t see anything wrong with it. Hey, it’s working for him.”

Coming off a tie for eighth at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, DeChambeau is not in the field this week and won’t play again until next month’s Masters.