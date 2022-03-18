Bryson DeChambeau set to return from injury at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau's comeback is scheduled. 

The world No. 12, who hasn't played on Tour since the Farmers Insurance Open in January, where he missed the cut, has committed to next week's World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club.

DeChambeau appeared visibly hurt during Round 2 of the Farmers and then a week later, he withdrew from the Saudi International after the first round, citing injuries to his left hand and left hip.

The 28-year-old initially planned to return for his Arnold Palmer Invitational title defense. But he eventually withdrew saying in a video posted to his social media that he didn't "want to go out there and hurt myself even more and not be 100% ready for the rest of the season.”

The following week, DeChambeau withdrew from The Players, saying to Golfweek that he was “almost ready” and “getting ready for something big.”

With the Masters three weeks away, there is still the possibility that DeChambeau could WD from Match Play as he did before the API and The Players. However, for now, the eight-time Tour winner is expected to end his two-month hiatus Wednesday just a few hours from his Dallas home.

If DeChambeau — or anyone else — decides to sit out next week, Maverick McNealy would be the next man up. 

