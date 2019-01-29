Bryson DeChambeau doesn’t see any issue with his pace of play.

His methodical style once again came under scrutiny Sunday when the Dubai Desert Classic champion was shown taking more than a minute to play an iron shot. The clip appeared on the European Tour’s social-media account, and though it was intended to provide an insight into DeChambeau’s unique approach – he factored air density into his yardage – critics slammed the tour for not enforcing its pace-of-play policy.

“It’s actually quite impressive that we’re able to get all that stuff done in 45 seconds; people don’t realize that it’s very difficult to do everything we do in 45 seconds,” DeChambeau told reporters Tuesday at the inaugural Saudi International. “I think that anybody that has an issue with it, I understand, but we’re playing for our livelihoods out here, and this is what we want to do. If we want to provide the best entertainment for you, it’s part of our process, or it’s part of my process, at least.”

DeChambeau concedes that he’s slower than many of his peers because “they have loads of experience that I haven’t necessarily had, so I have to find another way to be just as consistent as them without the experience.” He believes that once he grows more accustomed to some of the courses – it was just his second time playing the event in Dubai, for instance – his process will be quicker.

DeChambeau said that he was put on the clock last week, and that it’s a common occurrence. “We’re put on the clock almost every week,” he said. It doesn’t affect him, however, because he’s “used to it now.”

“We try and speed up,” he said. “Trust me, we do our due diligence to speed up and do our best. We’re not trying to slow anyone down. I’m not trying to slow anyone down. It’s just a part of the process, and unfortunately the Rules of Golf allow for a certain amount of time, and we’re used it to our fullest potential.”