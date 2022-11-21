Caddie Steve Williams, Adam Scott reuniting on part-time basis

Steve Williams is coming out of retirement.

The veteran New Zealand looper, who last caddied for Adam Scott before the pair split at the end of 2017, is planning on returning to Scott’s bag part-time, according to a Golf Digest report. Williams is slated to caddie the next two weeks, at the Australian PGA and Australian Open, before sharing duties with Scott’s regular caddie, Greg Hearmon, in 2023.

“For me it’s exciting to work again with Steve and see if we can rediscover the magic,” Scott told Golf Digest. “As a player, you experience different points in your career. Right now on the PGA Tour is a time of change, and I’m adjusting to it. Having Steve and Greg doing a job share is going to help me get everything I need and that’s to be fresh at the biggest events.”

Williams is most noted for the 12 years he spent as Tiger Woods’ caddie, but after he and Woods went their separate ways in 2011 (and after 13 majors), Williams linked up with Scott later that year. Williams was on the bag for Scott’s lone major victory, at the 2013 Masters, and when Scott reached No. 1 in the world the next year.

By 2015, though, Williams’ role was reduced to part-time, though he caddied for Scott in most of the majors and bigger events. When Williams ceded his limited duties for good two years later, it was because Scott wanted a full-time looper. Williams would caddie for LPGA player Danielle Kang at the New Zealand Women’s Open that December before eventually retiring.

Now 58 years old and five years removed from full-time work, Williams is excited to reunite with Scott, who at age 42 is currently ranked No. 34 in the world.

“The time I spent caddying for Adam was very memorable; helping him becoming the first Australian to win at Augusta,” Williams told Golf Digest. “I feel Adam is in a good shape with his game, and I’m fresh having not caddied for a few years, so I’ll bring a lot of enthusiasm. I’ve always said to Adam and to others, to be remembered as one of the great players, you have to win multiple majors.

“The opportunity to try and get Adam major No. 2 and elevate himself to a special group of players in history, would be a privilege.”