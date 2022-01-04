Callaway inks Yuka Saso to multi-year deal, also signs Abraham Ancer

The Sentry Tournament of Champions is the launching pad for many big equipment-manufacturer announcements each year. This year is no different, though one big signing came on the women’s side.

Callaway Golf announced Tuesday that it has signed Yuka Saso, the reigning U.S. Women’s Open champion, to a multi-year equipment deal. She will debut her new bag of Callaway woods, irons, wedges, ball and an Odyssey putter at this month’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

When Saso won at Olympic Club last summer, she played Callaway’s Mavrik Sub Zero 3-wood and Mavrik 20-degree hybrid. The rest of her bag was a mix of TaylorMade, Titleist and Miura, plus a Piretti Workshop prototype putter.

“I’m so happy to join Callaway and to work with their outstanding Tour team as I start the next phase of my career with their equipment,” Saso said. “From their drivers to their golf balls, the performance really stands out to me in testing and out on the course. I feel confident that this is the best setup for my game, and I’m looking forward to a great year.”

Callaway also inked Abraham Ancer, who joins a stable of Tour pros that already includes Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele. Ancer will play Callaway woods and wedges and wear a Callaway hat.