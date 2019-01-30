Callaway’s $1 Million FanBeat Challenge is a live-action game presented by Golf Channel, where golf fans answer trivia and predictive-play questions during tournament coverage for a chance to win $1 million and dozens of other Callaway-sponsored prizes.

Check out the rules below and click here to play now:

Two pre-round questions are available to answer anytime.

Additional questions are posted during breaks in the action of each round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, WGC-Mexico Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Users will earn points for every correct answer to move up the prize leaderboard during each round.

Players earn chances to win additional “instant win” and tournament prizes just by playing along and answering questions.

Callaway’s $1 Million FanBeat Challenge is a play-along game that makes watching golf coverage on Golf Channel and NBC more interesting and entertaining. Answer fun questions like “Where did Phil Mickelson play his college golf?” or “How many birdies will Sergio Garcia have on the back nine?”.

The start times to play during this week's WMPO are:

Thursday, 4:30 p.m. ET

Friday, 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET

Ace all questions during any of the up to 19 rounds (over the course of the four events) for a chance to win $1 million. Or, compete for a chance to win one of dozens of other prizes offered by Callaway, including Chrome Soft golf balls, Epic Flash drivers, Epic Flash fairway woods, Odyssey Stroke Lab putters, Apex 19 hybrids and GPS rangefinders. Click here for full details of the official rules.

Disclaimer: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Legal residents of the 48 Continental U.S. or DC who are 18 or older. Begins January 28, 2019 at 12:01 A.M. ET and ends March 31, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. ET. To enter, and for official rules, odds, and prize details, visit www.fanbeat.com/golfchannel/official-rules. Sponsor: FanBeat, Inc. The $1 million grand prize may be awarded in an annuity or lesser lump sum. Should there be multiple winners, the grand prize will be divided evenly among qualifying winners.