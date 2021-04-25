Cameron Smith after Zurich win: Sorry, love, the mullet is staying

AVONDALE, La. – Cameron Smith promised his girlfriend that he’d cut his signature mullet off if he won a PGA Tour event. He lied.

“I would have to apologize to my girlfriend, it's not going away. I mean, I feel like it's part of me now,” Smith said Sunday at the Zurich Classic following his victory alongside Marc Leishman.

Smith leaned into the mullet this week at TPC Louisiana. He and Leishman went with “The Mullet Song” by Jay Powell as the team’s first tee walk-up song, and Leishman wore a mullet wig before beginning the duo’s third round on Saturday.

Following Smith and Leishman’s playoff victory over Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel – and considering how the New Orleans crowd took to Smith – it would be difficult for the 27-year-old to follow through on his promise to cut his mullet.

“He's got a cult following now. You should hear the fans out there. They're all over it. It's awesome,” Leishman said.

Smith agreed.

“It's really cool. It gives the fans something to get behind. Lots of people love it and it's good fun as well. It makes people laugh. I love it,” he said.